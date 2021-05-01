Jets Select Pittsburgh CB Jason Pinnock in Round 5

With their third pick in Round 5 of the 2021 NFL Draft on Saturday, the New York Jets have selected Pittsburgh CB Jason Pinnock.
"It's amazing, it's words that I can't even come to terms with," said Pinnock who was doused with champagne by his brother at a bowling alley during his media session on Zoom. "I've been a fan since (Darrelle) Revis. It's almost like my life has come full circle, it's surreal."
Last season, Pinnock (6-1, 205) appeared in 10 games and tied for a team high with 3 INTs and added 5 pass breakups and 19 tackles. According to Pro Football Focus, Pinnock had the lowest completion percentage among cornerbacks with a minimum of 20 targets in 2020 (30%).
"If you go watch my film, for four years straight since I was a 17-year-old freshman, I was in people's chest, man-to-man," Pinnock said. "That's our defense."
In 43 games with the Panthers, Pinnock made 19 starts and had 25 PDs and 6 INTs. A wide receiver and cornerback at Windsor HS (CT), Pinnock posted a 4.45 time in the 40-yard dash.
Earlier in the round, the Green & White took OLB Jamien Sherwood (Auburn) and CB Michael Carter II (Duke) with the 146 and No. 154 selections, respectively. After Jets acquired offensive players with their first four picks, they flipped to the defensive side of the ball with their next three. The Jets acquired the No. 175 and 207 selections from the Chiefs in exchange for their 162 and 226 selections.
GM Joe Douglas, who has made three trades throughout draft weekend, still has three sixth-round picks (Nos. 186, 200 and 207) remaining.