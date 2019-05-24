Jamal Adams on Jets Defense: We're Flying Around

This is the first time in the 23-year-old Adams' NFL career that he's had to learn a new system, but right now, he and the rest of the group are focused on connecting with one another as the Jets brought in a number of new players such as LB C.J. Mosley, DL Quinnen Williams and CB Brian Poole.

"That's the main thing, gelling as a group, flying around the ball," he said. "Just bringing out everybody's competitive juices, that's what it's about."

When the Green & White signed Mosley in March, Adams immediately had something "special" in mind, creating a dynamic linebacker-safety duo along the lines of Ray Lewis and Ed Reed in Baltimore. While both Lewis and Reed were regarded as leaders, their styles were different. Lewis was more vocal, like Adams, and Reed more reserved, like Mosley.