It's Finally Time for Jets DL Great Joe Klecko to Enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame

It was a long time coming but it was well-deserved for Klecko, the multiple rocket launcher on the defensive line of the Jets' iconic New York Sack Exchange. His numbers say so: In 11 Jets seasons he collected 78 sacks, 54 of them coming before 1982, when defensive sacks were made official. An NFL-leading 20.5 of those sacks came in 1981, when the Sack Exchange set a franchise record with 66 total QB takedowns. And his personality says so: He had power, pugnacity, ferocity and relentlessness.

Marty Lyons, Klecko's next-door neighbor at DT who will present his close friend for enshrinement, told the New York Post's Steve Serby that what made Klecko unique was "his desire to win. He wasn't intimidated by anybody. You could put him up against somebody that was 6-8, he didn't care.

"You didn't realize how good Joe was till you watched the film on Monday. You're playing right alongside of him, but you don't realize what he did to make that offensive lineman look so silly. Once Joe got into the heads of the offensive lineman, he could do anything you want. He would just look at me and give me a nod or move his head in one direction, and I knew what he was gonna do."

Right end Klecko tipped his cap to left end Mark Gastineau for that '81 season, when Gastineau's 20 sacks made the duo still the only teammates to reach 20 sacks together in the same season, as well as to Lyons and Abdul Salaam..

"The Sack Exchange was a big deal," Klecko said. "We put fear in people's eyes." And if not fear, the look inside the facemasks of many opposing guards and tackles was one of resignation to a long day ahead, especially against 73.

And Joe brought his fire from three different positions over his Jets career — D-end, D-tackle and nose — earning at least one Pro Bowl berth at each, four total. He is still only one of three players to achieve that position trifecta, along with Bears DL Dan Hampton and multitalented Giant Frank Gifford.

Buffalo tackle and fellow Hall of Famer Joe DeLamielleure, a longtime Klecko supporter, recalled at profootballhof.com having to block Joe Greene and Merlin Olsen in the same decade he ran into Klecko twice every regular season.

"Believe me, Joe was equal to those two guys," DeLamielleure said. "If Joe had played one position for 10 years, he'd have been considered one of the top two or three players at that position, whichever one it was."

That's an interesting take from Joe D on why perhaps Joe K had to wait so long for his Hall of Fame moment. Sometimes the more you can do works out great, and other times it slows your relentless path to your destiny.

"Three things happened in 30 years," Lyons said. "Joe went into the Jets Ring of Honor, they retired his number, and the third one is that Joe became a man of faith. And maybe God said, 'Hey, you know what, Joe? You deserve to be in the Hall of Fame because your deserved to be here a long time ago. You used your platform for the benefit of others. And now you found your purpose in life. Now you're gonna be in the Hall of Fame.' "