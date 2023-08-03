Revis Island Set for a Permanent Move to Canton 

A seven-time Pro Bowler, four-time All-Pro and Super Bowl champion with the Patriots, Revis was a technician and shutdown corner who could defend every route in the tree. He finished his career with 29 interceptions – 25 with the Jets – and 139 pass defenses.

Revis went largely untested in both his career matchups against Rodgers. While with the Patriots in 2014, Revis had 1 pass defense and 2 tackles in a 26-21 loss to Rodgers' Packers.

"It wasn't like you could get him on top and back-shoulder him," Rodgers said. "Or have specific routes where he struggled a little bit more. He was excellent against everything. Fast enough to race you down up top, smart enough to be there for back-shoulder stuff, savvy enough to jump on routes when he had the instinct to do it."

Revis and formerJets DL Joe Klecko will have their induction ceremonies Saturday afternoon. On Thursday night, the Green & White will kick off their preseason slate against the Cleveland Browns in the 2023 Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Stadium.