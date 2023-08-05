Joe Klecko Finally Gets to Read His Hall of Fame Speech...and Passes Around the Thanks

It always was about being a tag team, if not an entire team, for the Jets during their glorious New York Sack Exchange era. On the right side of the defensive front, it was Joe Klecko and Marty Lyons, on the left Mark Gastineau and Abdul Salaam. But when a shoe company wanted to sign up Klecko and Lyons for an endorsement deal, Joe said no go.

"If you want the Sack Exchange," Lyons recalled Klecko saying, "it's all four of us."

That hinted at the loyalty and excellence that Klecko inspired. To that end, a good portion of Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium was turned into a Sack Exchange reunion as Joe's team and teammates and family all traveled to Canton, OH for his enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame this afternoon.

"I had a great career, a wonderful ride," Klecko said in his sometimes emotional, sometimes lighthearted enshrinement speech. "I pray that I treated everyone with respect. I wanted to be remembered as a player who gave it his all to win every down, every battle."

"You didn't realize how good Joe was on a particular Sunday until you watched the films on Monday," said Lyons, Joe's longtime next-door neighbor on the Jets D-line and his presenter in Canton. "Joe's anticipation of the snap count and his anticipation of what the offensive lineman was going to do was unbelievable. ... Joe had incredible strength. I've never seen anybody that had stronger fingers. If he got his hands on you, you were done.

"From the day he retired, I said, 'Joe, one day I'll see you in Canton.' Now he's where he belongs."

In keeping with the dynamic duo theme, after Lyons' recorded presentation, the old friends hugged on the massive HOF stage, then, relying on their teamwork and subtle signs for nine Jets seasons, looked at each other and lifted the gold shroud in tandem to reveal Klecko's bust as ESPN/NFL Network host Rich Eisen watched admiringly.

"There's a Mark Hamill look to the Klecko bust right there," said Eisen.