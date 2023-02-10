'Island' Vibe: Darrelle Revis Selected for Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of '23

Impeccable Cover Corner Is First 'Primary' Jet to Enter the Canton Shrine in His First Year of Eligibility

Feb 10, 2023 at 12:56 AM
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

Revis-HOF-16x9

It didn't take long for The Shrine to come to The Island.

The Island needs no introduction to Jets fans. He's Darrelle Revis, the Green & White's uber-cornerback from 2007-12 and then for an encore in 2015-16.

And The Shrine is short for the Canton Shrine, a.k.a. the Pro Football Hall of Fame, which wasted no time in welcoming Revis as a new member — in his first year of eligibility — on Thursday night in Phoenix during the 12th annual NFL Honors telecast.

"I'm a big fan of everybody here," Revis said during a group interview for the Class of '23 shortly after the show conlcuded. "I think we're all GOATs. Everybody has a special skillset here. I think everyone worked very hard and was very passionate to get to this point to be Hall of Famers. And now it's time to say thanks to everybody who helped you along the way."

Jets CEO Robert Wood Johnson was among the many fans who had words of congratulation and high praise for Revis upon his striding into the Hall.

"Tonight, Darrelle earned the games highest honor — first-ballot election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame," Johnson said in a statement. "Early in his career, we witnessed the strength of character, dedication to the game and special football acumen that made him into an elite competitor. We look forward to seeing his bust enshrined forever with the other titans of the game in Canton, Ohio."

Thus Revis, as well as Jets defensive lineman Joe Klecko as a seniors finalist, become the 19th and 20th NFL members with Jets connections and the seventh and eighth "primary" Jets to be selected for Hall of Fame membership after the Hall's 49-person Selection Committee voted in the days before Super Bowl LVII is played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ.

Also, Revis becomes the first primary Jets player to be named a first-ballot Hall of Famer, in his first year of eligibility after his retirement five seasons earlier. Neither Joe Namath (in his third year of eligibility), Weeb Ewbank (third), Don Maynard (eighth), Curtis Martin (second) or any other player who played the majority of his career with the J-E-T-S made it to the big stage in his first year of eligibility.

Further, Revis is the only primary Jets cornerback to be inducted into pro football's temple located in eastern Ohio, an hour south of Cleveland. Only one other CB with Jets ties, Ty Law, had previously been enshrined, in 2019. In fact, Law, who hails from Aliquippa, PA, just like Revis, introduced him as a newly minted Hall of Famer to the packed house at Phoenix's Symphony Hall.

Ahead of the nationally televised announcement of his selection on the NFL Honors program, Revis told Jets reporters in November that the secret for winning awards — such as his four All-Pro first-team berths, three with the Jets, seven Pro Bowls, five with the Jets, and his Jets Ring of Honor induction during this past season's game against the Bears — is about not thinking about winning awards.

"When you're in it, you're hyper-focused about winning games and contending and trying to be at the top of your conference or in the playoffs. The ultimate goal is winning championships," said Revis, who that day sported a black baseball cap with the slogan "Chase Your Dreams." "You're just hyper-focused, and whatever accolades the team or any individual receives, it's OK at that time, but at the same time, our ultimate goal has been to always win championships."

Revis won a Super Bowl with New England in 2014 but never won one with the Jets, although he was a major force in helping them get to the 2009 and '10 AFC Championship Games. Along the way he had a number of Fame-ous accomplishments that are familiar to longtime fans of the Green & White:

■ He had 29 career regular-season interceptions plus three more in the playoffs, with 25 of the regular-season thefts and two of the playoff picks coming as the Jets' left corner.

■ He had 112 pass defenses as a Jet, with his 31 PDs in 2009 the most by any NFL player in any season since the statistic first started to be tracked in 1991.

■ He had three INT returns for touchdowns, all as a Jet, with his last, the 100-yard return at home vs. Miami in 2011, tying the mark for the longest defensive return in franchise history — in a solid victory on Monday Night Football, no less.

The 2009-11 seasons were the peak of No. 24's rule on Revis Island. In '09 alone he added to his 31 PDs a total of six interceptions, one for a TD, while putting the cover-corner kibosh on some of the best wideouts of that season — Randy Moss (4 catches, 24 yards at home, 5-34 at the Patriots), Terrell Owens (3-13 at MetLife, 3-31 at the Bills), Andre Johnson (4-35 at the Texans), Reggie Wayne (3-33 at the Colts) and Chad Ochocinco (no catches for the Bengals in Game 16, 2-28 in the AFC Wild Card Game).

"I had to cover some of the greatest Hall of Fame receivers, and for me it was just being the best prepared that I could be," Revis said. "If a practice squad wide receiver had to be Randy Moss or Chad Ochocinco that week, then I know where you're supposed to line up, what routes you're running in this formation. I was just making sure I wasn't letting my team down in any way."

Now Revis is a Hall of Famer along with those wideouts he covered like a wave crashing on the shores of his own private island. And as fellow Hall of Famer Charles Woodson, enshrined in 2009, told newyorkjets.com's Eric Allen this week in Phoenix about what made Revis so dominant:

"I think it was his patience, man. Playing man-to-man, you've got to have a certain level of patience. I think if you ask the guys that played against him, at the line of scrimmage he was that patient player. There weren't too many times you were going to get away from him. And he had that dog in him, he had that mentality. You put those two things together, you're going to have a pretty good player."

Gallery | Darrelle Revis' Pro Football Hall of Fame Career in Photos

See some of the best photos from the Jets Legend's Hall of Fame career.

161217 Miami Dolphins vs New York Jets
1 / 45

161217 Miami Dolphins vs New York Jets

Cornerback Darrelle Revis #24 of the New York Jets enjoys the victory against the Cincinnati Bengals when the Cincinnati Bengals host the New York Jets in an AFC Wildcard Playoff Game on January 9, 2010 at Paul Brown Stadium, Cleveland, Ohio. Jets wore their white pants and white jerseys. Jets beat the Bengals, 24-14. (Photo by Al Pereira/New York Jets).95
2 / 45

Cornerback Darrelle Revis #24 of the New York Jets enjoys the victory against the Cincinnati Bengals when the Cincinnati Bengals host the New York Jets in an AFC Wildcard Playoff Game on January 9, 2010 at Paul Brown Stadium, Cleveland, Ohio. Jets wore their white pants and white jerseys. Jets beat the Bengals, 24-14. (Photo by Al Pereira/New York Jets).95

MIAMI - DECEMBER 02: Defensive back Darrelle Revis #24 is congratulated by teammate Kerry Rhodes #25 after Revis intercepted a pass in the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Dolphin Stadium on December 2, 2007 in Miami, Florida. The Jets defeated the Dolphins 40-13. (Photo by Doug Benc/Getty Images) * Local Caption * Darrelle Revis; Kerry Rhodes
3 / 45

MIAMI - DECEMBER 02: Defensive back Darrelle Revis #24 is congratulated by teammate Kerry Rhodes #25 after Revis intercepted a pass in the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Dolphin Stadium on December 2, 2007 in Miami, Florida. The Jets defeated the Dolphins 40-13. (Photo by Doug Benc/Getty Images) * Local Caption* Darrelle Revis; Kerry Rhodes

E_E_MK2_9787
4 / 45
New York Jets' Darrelle Revis makes an interception over Miami Dolphins' Jarvis Landry during the NFL football game between the New York Jets and the Miami Dolphins and at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2015. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
5 / 45

New York Jets' Darrelle Revis makes an interception over Miami Dolphins' Jarvis Landry during the NFL football game between the New York Jets and the Miami Dolphins and at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2015. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

Associated Press
New York Jets head coach Todd Bowles, right, watches his team practice with Darrelle Revis (24), Demario Davis (56), and Calvin Pace (97) at NFL football training camp, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2015, in Florham Park, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
6 / 45

New York Jets head coach Todd Bowles, right, watches his team practice with Darrelle Revis (24), Demario Davis (56), and Calvin Pace (97) at NFL football training camp, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2015, in Florham Park, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Associated Press
New York Giants wide receiver Rueben Randle (82) is tackled by New York Jets' Darrelle Revis (24) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 29, 2015, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
7 / 45

New York Giants wide receiver Rueben Randle (82) is tackled by New York Jets' Darrelle Revis (24) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 29, 2015, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Associated Press
Cornerback Darrelle Revis during the Jets 40-13 win over the Miami Dolphins at Dolphin Stadium on December 2, 2007. 0100.
8 / 45

Cornerback Darrelle Revis during the Jets 40-13 win over the Miami Dolphins at Dolphin Stadium on December 2, 2007. 0100.

Pregame
9 / 45

Pregame

PITTSBURGH - DECEMBER 19: Darrelle Revis #24of the New York Jets warms up prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on December 19, 2010 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jared Wickerham/Getty Images) * Local Caption * Darrelle Revis
10 / 45

PITTSBURGH - DECEMBER 19: Darrelle Revis #24of the New York Jets warms up prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on December 19, 2010 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jared Wickerham/Getty Images) * Local Caption* Darrelle Revis

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - OCTOBER 28: Darrelle Revis #24 of the New York Jets intercepts a pass intended for Roscoe Parrish #11 of the Buffalo Bills at Giants Stadium October 28, 2007 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) * Local Caption * Darrelle Revis;Roscoe Parrish
11 / 45

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - OCTOBER 28: Darrelle Revis #24 of the New York Jets intercepts a pass intended for Roscoe Parrish #11 of the Buffalo Bills at Giants Stadium October 28, 2007 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) * Local Caption* Darrelle Revis;Roscoe Parrish

20221127-Jets Vs Bears Quick Selects-13
12 / 45
New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis (24) intercepts a pass from Dallas Cowboys quarterback Matt Cassel during an NFL game Saturday, December 19, 2015, in Arlington, Texas. The Jets defeated the Cowboys, 19-16. (James D. Smith via AP)
13 / 45

New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis (24) intercepts a pass from Dallas Cowboys quarterback Matt Cassel during an NFL game Saturday, December 19, 2015, in Arlington, Texas. The Jets defeated the Cowboys, 19-16. (James D. Smith via AP)

Associated Press
Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) catches a pass as New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis (24) defends during an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2015, in Houston. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
14 / 45

Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) catches a pass as New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis (24) defends during an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2015, in Houston. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Associated Press
E_SS3_0690
15 / 45
E_SS3_0545
16 / 45
Cornerback Darrelle Revis #24 of the New York Jets has an Interception in the end zone with 1:21 to play to ensure a win against the Buffalo Bills and celebrates with a gesture on November 2, 2008 at Ralph Wilson Stadium, Orchard Park, New York. Jets wore their White Jerseys and Green Pants. Jets beat the Bills, 26-17. (Photo by Al Pereira/New York Jets).75
17 / 45

Cornerback Darrelle Revis #24 of the New York Jets has an Interception in the end zone with 1:21 to play to ensure a win against the Buffalo Bills and celebrates with a gesture on November 2, 2008 at Ralph Wilson Stadium, Orchard Park, New York. Jets wore their White Jerseys and Green Pants. Jets beat the Bills, 26-17. (Photo by Al Pereira/New York Jets).75

New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis (24) leaps high in the air and intercepts his second pass of the day while covering Miami Dolphins wide receiver Clyde Gates (10) during the NFL week 6 football game against the Miami Dolphins on Monday, October 17, 2011 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Jets won the game 24-6. (AP Photo/Paul Spinelli)
18 / 45

New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis (24) leaps high in the air and intercepts his second pass of the day while covering Miami Dolphins wide receiver Clyde Gates (10) during the NFL week 6 football game against the Miami Dolphins on Monday, October 17, 2011 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Jets won the game 24-6. (AP Photo/Paul Spinelli)

Associated Press
New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis (24) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday November 27, 2011 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey (AP Photo/Evan Pinkus)
19 / 45

New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis (24) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday November 27, 2011 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey (AP Photo/Evan Pinkus)

Associated Press
New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis (24) breaks up a third down pass intended for Miami Dolphins wide receiver Brandon Marshall (19) in the end zone during the first quarter of the NFL week 6 football game against the Miami Dolphins on Monday, October 17, 2011 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Jets won the game 24-6. (AP Photo/Paul Spinelli)
20 / 45

New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis (24) breaks up a third down pass intended for Miami Dolphins wide receiver Brandon Marshall (19) in the end zone during the first quarter of the NFL week 6 football game against the Miami Dolphins on Monday, October 17, 2011 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Jets won the game 24-6. (AP Photo/Paul Spinelli)

Associated Press
New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis (24) breaks up a pass intended for Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 17, 2010, in Denver. (AP Photo/Barry Gutierrez)
21 / 45

New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis (24) breaks up a pass intended for Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 17, 2010, in Denver. (AP Photo/Barry Gutierrez)

Associated Press
New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis (24) smiles and runs off the field after recovering a third quarter fumble by the Minnesota Vikings during the NFL week 5 ESPN Monday Night Football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday, October 11, 2010 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Jets won the game 29-20. (AP Photo/Paul Spinelli)
22 / 45

New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis (24) smiles and runs off the field after recovering a third quarter fumble by the Minnesota Vikings during the NFL week 5 ESPN Monday Night Football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday, October 11, 2010 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Jets won the game 29-20. (AP Photo/Paul Spinelli)

Associated Press
New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis (24) returns an interception during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday August 21, 2011 at the New Meadowlands Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey (AP Photo/Evan Pinkus)
23 / 45

New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis (24) returns an interception during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday August 21, 2011 at the New Meadowlands Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey (AP Photo/Evan Pinkus)

Associated Press
E_SS2_1170
24 / 45
Dallas Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant (88) jumps for a catch as New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis (24) defends during an NFL football game Sunday, September 11, 2011 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Jets won the game, 27-24. (AP Photo/James D Smith)
25 / 45

Dallas Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant (88) jumps for a catch as New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis (24) defends during an NFL football game Sunday, September 11, 2011 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Jets won the game, 27-24. (AP Photo/James D Smith)

Associated Press
Buffalo Bills running back Fred Jackson (22) looks to get past New York Jets' Darrelle Revis (24) during the third quarter of an NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Nov. 6, 2011. (AP Photo/Derek Gee)
26 / 45

Buffalo Bills running back Fred Jackson (22) looks to get past New York Jets' Darrelle Revis (24) during the third quarter of an NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Nov. 6, 2011. (AP Photo/Derek Gee)

Associated Press
New York Jets defensive back Darrelle Revis (24) knocks the ball loose from Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) in the end zone in the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Friday, Aug. 10, 2012, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Tom Uhlman)
27 / 45

New York Jets defensive back Darrelle Revis (24) knocks the ball loose from Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) in the end zone in the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Friday, Aug. 10, 2012, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Tom Uhlman)

Associated Press
New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis (24) lines up against the Detroit Lions in the fourth quarter of their NFL football game in Detroit Sunday, Nov. 7, 2010. The Jets won 23-20 in overtime. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
28 / 45

New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis (24) lines up against the Detroit Lions in the fourth quarter of their NFL football game in Detroit Sunday, Nov. 7, 2010. The Jets won 23-20 in overtime. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Associated Press
New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis (24) leaps to make a pregame catch during the NFL week 5 ESPN Monday Night Football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday, October 11, 2010 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Jets won the game 29-20. (AP Photo/Paul Spinelli)
29 / 45

New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis (24) leaps to make a pregame catch during the NFL week 5 ESPN Monday Night Football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday, October 11, 2010 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Jets won the game 29-20. (AP Photo/Paul Spinelli)

Associated Press
New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis (24) returns the ball for a gain after making an interception during an NFL preseason football game against the New York Giants on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2016 in East Rutherford, N.J. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
30 / 45

New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis (24) returns the ball for a gain after making an interception during an NFL preseason football game against the New York Giants on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2016 in East Rutherford, N.J. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Associated Press
Denver Broncos wide receiver Jabar Gaffney #10 and New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis #24 during an NFL football game between the New York Jets and the Denver Broncos October 17, 2010 at Invesco Field, Denver Colorado. New York Jets defeated the Denver Broncos 24 - 20 in regular season week Six action. (Ap Photo/ Bill Nichols)
31 / 45

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jabar Gaffney #10 and New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis #24 during an NFL football game between the New York Jets and the Denver Broncos October 17, 2010 at Invesco Field, Denver Colorado. New York Jets defeated the Denver Broncos 24 - 20 in regular season week Six action. (Ap Photo/ Bill Nichols)

Associated Press
New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis (24) walks back to the huddle during a time out against the New England Patriots in a week 2 NFL football game at the New Meadowlands Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday September 19, 2010 (AP Photo/Evan Pinkus)
32 / 45

New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis (24) walks back to the huddle during a time out against the New England Patriots in a week 2 NFL football game at the New Meadowlands Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday September 19, 2010 (AP Photo/Evan Pinkus)

Associated Press
ACS18179
33 / 45
New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis (24) celebrates an interception during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday September 11, 2011 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey (AP Photo/Evan Pinkus)
34 / 45

New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis (24) celebrates an interception during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday September 11, 2011 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey (AP Photo/Evan Pinkus)

Associated Press
ACS18204
35 / 45
New York Jets defensive back Darrelle Revis (24) and Calvin Pryor (25) smile as they take part in drills during practice at NFL football training camp, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2015, in Florham Park, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
36 / 45

New York Jets defensive back Darrelle Revis (24) and Calvin Pryor (25) smile as they take part in drills during practice at NFL football training camp, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2015, in Florham Park, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Associated Press
Denver Broncos wide receiver Jabar Gaffney #10 and New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis #24 during an NFL football game between the New York Jets and the Denver Broncos October 17, 2010 at Invesco Field, Denver Colorado. New York Jets defeated the Denver Broncos 24 - 20 in regular season week Six action. (Ap Photo/ Bill Nichols)
37 / 45

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jabar Gaffney #10 and New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis #24 during an NFL football game between the New York Jets and the Denver Broncos October 17, 2010 at Invesco Field, Denver Colorado. New York Jets defeated the Denver Broncos 24 - 20 in regular season week Six action. (Ap Photo/ Bill Nichols)

Associated Press
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Sammy Watkins (14) goes up for a pass as New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis (24) defends during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2015, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
38 / 45

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Sammy Watkins (14) goes up for a pass as New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis (24) defends during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2015, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Associated Press
New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham (13) talks with New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis (24) during a preseason week 3 NFL football game against the New York Jets on August 27, 2016 in East Rutherford, N.J. (Evan Pinkus via AP)
39 / 45

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham (13) talks with New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis (24) during a preseason week 3 NFL football game against the New York Jets on August 27, 2016 in East Rutherford, N.J. (Evan Pinkus via AP)

Associated Press
20221127-Jets Vs Bears Quick Selects-28
40 / 45
New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis celebrates his team's 28-21 win over the New England Patriots in an NFL divisional playoff football game in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday, Jan. 16, 2011. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
41 / 45

New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis celebrates his team's 28-21 win over the New England Patriots in an NFL divisional playoff football game in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday, Jan. 16, 2011. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

Associated Press
E_E_MK2_9880
42 / 45
E_E_MK2_2843
43 / 45
161217 Miami Dolphins vs New York Jets
44 / 45

161217 Miami Dolphins vs New York Jets

161217 Miami Dolphins vs New York Jets
45 / 45

161217 Miami Dolphins vs New York Jets

