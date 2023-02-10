'Island' Vibe: Darrelle Revis Selected for Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of '23

Also, Revis becomes the first primary Jets player to be named a first-ballot Hall of Famer, in his first year of eligibility after his retirement five seasons earlier. Neither Joe Namath (in his third year of eligibility), Weeb Ewbank (third), Don Maynard (eighth), Curtis Martin (second) or any other player who played the majority of his career with the J-E-T-S made it to the big stage in his first year of eligibility.

Further, Revis is the only primary Jets cornerback to be inducted into pro football's temple located in eastern Ohio, an hour south of Cleveland. Only one other CB with Jets ties, Ty Law, had previously been enshrined, in 2019. In fact, Law, who hails from Aliquippa, PA, just like Revis, introduced him as a newly minted Hall of Famer to the packed house at Phoenix's Symphony Hall.

Ahead of the nationally televised announcement of his selection on the NFL Honors program, Revis told Jets reporters in November that the secret for winning awards — such as his four All-Pro first-team berths, three with the Jets, seven Pro Bowls, five with the Jets, and his Jets Ring of Honor induction during this past season's game against the Bears — is about not thinking about winning awards.

"When you're in it, you're hyper-focused about winning games and contending and trying to be at the top of your conference or in the playoffs. The ultimate goal is winning championships," said Revis, who that day sported a black baseball cap with the slogan "Chase Your Dreams." "You're just hyper-focused, and whatever accolades the team or any individual receives, it's OK at that time, but at the same time, our ultimate goal has been to always win championships."

Revis won a Super Bowl with New England in 2014 but never won one with the Jets, although he was a major force in helping them get to the 2009 and '10 AFC Championship Games. Along the way he had a number of Fame-ous accomplishments that are familiar to longtime fans of the Green & White:

■ He had 29 career regular-season interceptions plus three more in the playoffs, with 25 of the regular-season thefts and two of the playoff picks coming as the Jets' left corner.

■ He had 112 pass defenses as a Jet, with his 31 PDs in 2009 the most by any NFL player in any season since the statistic first started to be tracked in 1991.

■ He had three INT returns for touchdowns, all as a Jet, with his last, the 100-yard return at home vs. Miami in 2011, tying the mark for the longest defensive return in franchise history — in a solid victory on Monday Night Football, no less.

The 2009-11 seasons were the peak of No. 24's rule on Revis Island. In '09 alone he added to his 31 PDs a total of six interceptions, one for a TD, while putting the cover-corner kibosh on some of the best wideouts of that season — Randy Moss (4 catches, 24 yards at home, 5-34 at the Patriots), Terrell Owens (3-13 at MetLife, 3-31 at the Bills), Andre Johnson (4-35 at the Texans), Reggie Wayne (3-33 at the Colts) and Chad Ochocinco (no catches for the Bengals in Game 16, 2-28 in the AFC Wild Card Game).

"I had to cover some of the greatest Hall of Fame receivers, and for me it was just being the best prepared that I could be," Revis said. "If a practice squad wide receiver had to be Randy Moss or Chad Ochocinco that week, then I know where you're supposed to line up, what routes you're running in this formation. I was just making sure I wasn't letting my team down in any way."

Now Revis is a Hall of Famer along with those wideouts he covered like a wave crashing on the shores of his own private island. And as fellow Hall of Famer Charles Woodson, enshrined in 2009, told newyorkjets.com's Eric Allen this week in Phoenix about what made Revis so dominant: