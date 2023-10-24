Inside the Numbers | Quincy Williams' Mindset: 'I Just Want My Stamp in This League'

Jets LB Is Off to a Sizzling 7-Week Start Similar to Only a Handful of NFL Defenders in the Last 25 Seasons

Oct 24, 2023 at 02:22 PM
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

E_DC105950-williams-thumb

It's possible, considering the start to his pro career — third-round pick by Jacksonville in 2019, waived two years later — and perhaps initially being overshadowed on the Jets by his kid brother Quinnen, ﻿Quincy Williams﻿ had to convince people inside and outside the NFL how good he really was.

But Quincy didn't have to convince himself. He's believed for a long time.

"The key has been starting out fast," Williams told Eric Allen on this week's Official Jets Podcast. "My biggest thing during the offseason was how can I get an extra edge, put it all together. I had a serious meeting with myself."

Around that time, the team began negotiations with Williams' representation about a contract extension. He admitted he began listening to "the noise" from media and fans, about the players they thought were better than him and how much of a financial bump he should get to stay put with the Jets.

And when the deal was done in March, Quincy invited a select group of advisers in, such as Quinnen, C.J. Mosley, the team nutritionist, and of course his coaches, one of whom is LBs coach Miken Rutenberg.

"Me and Rudy had serious conversations, like, 'All right, we know you're coming here, what are you going to bring to the team now?' " Williams recalled. "So all right, it's time to take an extra step."'

The steps Williams has taken been unmistakable and relentless. The signature play of his first half-dozen games this season was his chase-down strip-sack of Russell Wilson that turned a potential nail-biter of a finish into Bryce Hall's victory-cementing 39-yard fumble-return touchdown at Denver.

But Williams has not been only one play's worth of quality — Quincy's quantity has been crazy good as well. Starting strong as he promised, he's racked up 60 tackles (10 per game, of course), two sacks (both on that same drive vs. the Broncos), four QB hits and four pass defenses (all in coverage).

He's the only NFL defender, never mind position, to have reached 60-2-4-4 in those categories through the first seven weeks, even including all the defenders who have played seven games instead of getting a bye week as Quincy and the Jets did on Sunday. The only ones in the immediate neighborhood with Williams are 49ers LB Fred Warner and Ravens LB Patrick Queen.

If we drop out the QB hits and look for all players in the past 25 seasons to reach those other benchmarks, Williams finds himself in excellent company with five other all-around players. These are the only six defensive players, since 1998, with at least 60 tackles, two sacks and four PDs through seven weeks of a season (all are LBs except S Rodney Harrison. Played in 6 games in first 7 weeks; source: statspass.com):

Table inside Article
Player Year, Tm Tkls Sacks PDs
Rodney Harrison 2000 SD 63 4 4
LawrenceTimmons* 2010 PIT 60 3 4
Lance Briggs 2013 CHI 64 2 6
Karlos Dansby 2013 ARZ 62 3 4
Fred Warner 2023 SF 61 2 5
Quincy Williams* 2023 NYJ 60 2 5

Williams swears the numbers aren't what send him into overdrive.

"In the back of my mind, every game, every practice, showing people that I'm the best linebacker in the league — that was my mindset," he said. I was not really proving anybody wrong but just proving myself right, like I know for a fact that I'm the best linebacker.

"I want my stamp," he said simply yet forcefully. "This many tackles, that many tackles, I don't care about none of that. I just want my stamp in this league. Right now I'm getting recognition and stuff like that. I'm still not done, though. That's my mindset: I'm not done."

Williams may not be taken by his numbers, but for those who are, consider that if he goes all 17 games this regular season, his defensive line will read something like 170 tackles, five or six sacks, 11 QB hits, 11 pass defenses, four forced fumbles ... statistics that will put him deep into the conversation when Pro Bowl and All-Pro teams get assembled in two-plus months.

Gallery | Best of the Jets Defense During the First Six Weeks of the Season

See the best photos of the Jets defense through Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

SS1_6093-defense-thumb
1 / 55
E_JB1_3826
2 / 55
E_JGOL9015
3 / 55
E_JB3_8364
4 / 55
E_SS1_2154
5 / 55
E_JB3_1891
6 / 55
E_SS1_0475
7 / 55
E_JB2_0543
8 / 55
E_SS1_3081
9 / 55
E_JB3_1809
10 / 55
E_JB2_3290
11 / 55
SZ2_8143
12 / 55
SS1_6116
13 / 55
E_SZ2_7612
14 / 55
SS1_6109
15 / 55
E_JG2_6336
16 / 55
E_SZ2_7683
17 / 55
SS1_6093
18 / 55
JB2_0102
19 / 55
E_SZ1_1099
20 / 55
E_SS1_4326
21 / 55
E_SS3_3230
22 / 55
E_SS1_6349
23 / 55
E_SS3_3087
24 / 55
E_SS1_6254
25 / 55
E_SS3_3145
26 / 55
E_SS1_2966
27 / 55
E_SS1_2199
28 / 55
E_SS1_4531
29 / 55
E_SS1_3765
30 / 55
E_SS1_0815
31 / 55
E_JB2_4632
32 / 55
E_SS1_0437
33 / 55
E_JG2_7042
34 / 55
E_JB2_7750
35 / 55
E_JG1_4508
36 / 55
E_JG1_4571
37 / 55
E_JB2_0881
38 / 55
E_JB2_3603
39 / 55
E_JB2_0181
40 / 55
E_JB3_8543
41 / 55
E_JB1_3637
42 / 55
E_JB3_8284_1
43 / 55
E_JB2_5849
44 / 55
E_JB3_6863
45 / 55
E_JB1_2857
46 / 55
E_JB1_4506
47 / 55
E_JB1_5394
48 / 55
E_JB1_5113
49 / 55
E_DC1_7283
50 / 55
E_DC207519
51 / 55
E_DC1_8417
52 / 55
E_DC1_8925
53 / 55
E_DC1_0927
54 / 55
E_DC1_0414
55 / 55
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Jets QB Zach Wilson Points to Chiefs Game as 'Turning Point'

Offense Preparing for Giants Blitz-Heavy Defense
news

Jets OC Nathaniel Hackett: Giants Defense Has a 'Large Menu, It's Like the Cheesecake Factory'

C Connor McGovern Will Be Face to Face with DT Dexter Lawrence: 'He's Big, He's Quick, He's Powerful'
news

Jets RB Dalvin Cook Still Determined to 'Be Ready to Explode' When Called On

Admits Frustration at Reduced Role but HC Robert Saleh Says, 'I Do Think He's Getting Better'
news

Jets-Giants Game Preview | After a Deep Breath, Time to Step on the Gas

Green & White Searching for Third Consecutive Win; Local Bragging Rights at Stake
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 8 at Giants - Thursday

WR Randall Cobb (Shoulder) Was Limited During Today's Practice
news

6 Players to Watch When Jets & Giants Meet for the 15th Time on Sunday

Breece Hall, Zach Wilson, Quinnen Williams & Sauce Gardner All Get Their Share of Green Spotlight vs. Big Blue
news

Jets Defense Focused on Getting Home for More QB Sacks

As Team Approaches 'Away' Game with Giants, John Franklin-Myers Says, 'We Have to Bring the QB Down'
news

Robert Saleh on Xavier Gipson's Jets' KR Role: 'He Took It and Ran with It'

'X', 5th in the NFL in PR Average, 10th in KR Average: 'You Come In and You Handle Business Every Day'
news

Where Are They Now: Jalin Marshall

Catch Up with the Jets Legend from Ohio State
news

Jets at Giants | 3 Things to Know for Week 8

Robert Saleh Switching Things Up Post Bye; Green & White Has Favorable Matchup Up Front 
news

Jets HC Robert Saleh Is Wary of Giants Defense

CBs Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed Remain in Concussion Protocol; Rookie OL Joe Tippman Will Not Practice
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 8 at Giants - Wednesday

CBs Sauce Gardner & DJ Reed Were Full Participants at Practice
Advertising