Inside the Numbers | Quincy Williams' Mindset: 'I Just Want My Stamp in This League'

It's possible, considering the start to his pro career — third-round pick by Jacksonville in 2019, waived two years later — and perhaps initially being overshadowed on the Jets by his kid brother Quinnen, Quincy Williams had to convince people inside and outside the NFL how good he really was.

But Quincy didn't have to convince himself. He's believed for a long time.

"The key has been starting out fast," Williams told Eric Allen on this week's Official Jets Podcast. "My biggest thing during the offseason was how can I get an extra edge, put it all together. I had a serious meeting with myself."

Around that time, the team began negotiations with Williams' representation about a contract extension. He admitted he began listening to "the noise" from media and fans, about the players they thought were better than him and how much of a financial bump he should get to stay put with the Jets.

And when the deal was done in March, Quincy invited a select group of advisers in, such as Quinnen, C.J. Mosley, the team nutritionist, and of course his coaches, one of whom is LBs coach Miken Rutenberg.