Inside the Numbers: Jets OL Kept Darnold Clean at Buffalo

Offensive line metrics used to be hard to come by. There are more methods to measure OLs these days, and one way is by QB hits allowed.

The QBH is not an official stat. There are no record-book entries, either for notching them or preventing them, and standards for awarding them seem to differ from team to team. But hits have informally been kept by the league's pressbox stat crews since 1998 and have found their way into some NFL databases since 2000.

Which leads us to this week's Inside the Numbers message: The Jets' offensive line, before the Texans come visiting at MetLife Stadium tonight, deserves some belated Buffalo kudos.

The Jets blockers, for the first time this season, for the first time in fact since last year's Kansas City win, gave up no sacks of their quarterback.

And the Jets blockers, for the first time since 2013, gave up no sacks and no QB hits in a game.

"We didn't know about the QB hits until later this week, after watching film," guard Spencer Long said. "But that's the goal, man, trying to keep him clean."

It wasn't a great day of offense as the Jets gained just 248 yards and 15 first downs. But the unit rose up in the second half, gaining 180 yards and 11 first downs after intermission. And Sam Darnold, with his clean pocket, completed 67% of his passes on the day (16 of 24). And on the Jets' last three drives, which included their tying and winning touchdowns, he completed 9 of 13 for 105 yards and his scrambling TD throw to Robby Anderson, which calculates to a 119.1 rating.

"It felt like we were clicking as a line the whole day, not only in the pass game but in the run game, and we were getting some stuff going," Long said. "That's how it should be and we felt good about it."