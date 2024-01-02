Inside the Numbers | Takeaway from Jermaine Johnson's Last 2 Games: He's Smokin'

Several were close but the only instance I could find was Burgess Owens, the 1973 first-round safety out of Miami who at the end of '74 blocked a field goal in a win over Buffalo and had two interceptions, one for a TD, in season-closing victory at Baltimore.

Hopefully, JJ has another big play or two saved up for the Patriots. Here are a few other players who've made big plays this season and have some interesting goals possible at Gillette Stadium on Sunday:

Offense

WR Garrett Wilson is on the verge of more Jets history. With seven receptions vs. the Patriots, he'd have 100 catches and join Brandon Marshall at 109 catches in 2015 as the only Jets with 100 in a season. And 92 yards would make Wilson the first Jet since Keyshawn Johnson in 1998-99 to register two 1,100-yard receiving seasons in back-to-back seasons. Others in franchise history to do 1,100 twice: Art Powell (1960, '62), Don Maynard ('60, '65, '67-68) and George Sauer ('67-68). Garrett would be the only Jet to do it in his first two years in green and white.

Breece Hall's 74 receptions for 579 yards are both second in Jets history for receptions by a RB, trailing only Richie Anderson's 2000 Pro Bowl season totals of 88 catches for 853 yards. Fourteen catches to equal Anderson is a lot to ask against a tough New England defense, except that we saw Hall grab 12 passes against Washington.

Moving up the franchise's list of scrimmage yardage leaders could be easier. Hall needs 66 yards to pass Thomas Jones at 1,460 yards in 2009 and climb into the Jets' top ten. An outstanding game of 176 YFS would move Breece ahead of Curtis Martin into seventh place, which is the beginning of Mr. Martin's neighborhood. No. 28 holds six of the top seven spots on the list, with his 1,942-YFS gem in 2004 the best in Jets history.