Inside the Numbers | Jermaine Johnson Edges Ahead in Jets' Tight Sack Race

Jermaine Johnson says his and the Jets defense's approach during these difficult times is simple and powerful.

"I know we embrace all adversity," Johnson said this week, "and we're just making sure we reach our standard, meet our standard, uphold our standard every single game."

One of those standards is number of sacks. And the second-year linebacker/edge finds himself on the top of a crowded pile in the Jets' team sack standings. With 1.5 sacks of the Falcons' Desmond Ridder, Johnson finds himself at the top of the Green & White leaderboard with 6.5 sacks for the season. Right behind are Bryce Huff and Quinton Jefferson, both at six.

That raises an interesting series of questions. When did the Jets last have three defenders with six sacks each in a season? That would be 2014 with the trio of Sheldon Richardson (8), Quinton Coples (6.5) and Muhammad Wilkerson (6).

Last time three Jets had seven sacks in a season? We're going back-back-back to 1985 with Mark Gastineau (13.5), Joe Klecko (7.5) and Barry Bennett (7.5).

Anything higher takes us back before 1981, when sacks became official in the NFL. We can still dive into the last time three Jets had double-digit sacks together but we'll wait to see how things develop in the Jets sack race over the final five games before breaking out the 10-10-10 trios.

But Johnson knows a few other stats matter a little more than sacks at this point.