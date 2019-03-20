How New Jets RB Le'Veon Bell Plans to Help Sam Darnold

As Randy Lange noted, Bell averaged 105.7 rushing and 51.3 receiving yards per game in 2016, becoming the only back to average 100-plus yards on the ground and at least 50 yards through the air. He also became one of seven players in NFL history to average 150 scrimmage yards per game in a season (157.0) and he's just four yards shy of becoming the quickest in pro football history to 8,000 scrimmage yards (5,336 rushing, 2,660 receiving) in addition to 88 total touchdowns.

"I block, I run, I catch, I can be a decoy and be used like that." Bell said. "I'm about just playing football and just having fun, that's what I'm doing. I just like bringing value to the table."

The 6'1", 225-pounder said he's heathier than ever after not playing in 2018 and signed with the Green & White partly because of Darnold. Not only will Bell's play help his quarterback on the field, but the running back offensive weapon plans to mentor the 22-year-old signal caller.