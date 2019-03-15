10 Things to Know About Le'Veon Bell, Jets' New 'Bellcow' Back

Mar 15, 2019 at 10:00 AM
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

AP_17352854134587-bell-10-things-thumb
Don Wright/Associated Press

It's time to ring in the arrival of Le'Veon Bell as the new "bellcow back" in the Jets offense. Here are 10 things we need to know about one of the NFL's top RBs:

President of the 100/50 Club
Bell's 2016 season remains one for the record books. He's the most recent NFL back to average 100-plus rushing yards/game for a season (105.7), and the only one to average 100+ rush yards and 50+ pass yards (51.3) for a season. Finally, his 157.0 scrimmage yards/game makes him one of seven players to reach 150 scrimmage yards/game in a season and the most recent since Chris Johnson in 2009.

His Mother's Son
Bell, the middle of five children, on his relationship with his mother, Lisa: "My mom and I are very close. After a tough game, she's the only person I can talk to. She comforts me and it doesn't matter how mad I am, she can always get through to me. ... My mom loves football because I love it."

TS1_1019-bell-mother-thumb

Chapter and Verse
Among Bell's numerous tattoos is a picture of his mom hugging him after Michigan State's loss in the Big Ten Championship. Other tats include two Bible passages, Jeremiah 1:5 and John 3:16, both on his left arm.

Never Too Early to Learn
Bell began playing football in his hometown of Reynoldsburg, OH, just outside of Columbus, at an early age. His uncle introduced him to the game at 4. His cousin was 5 at the time and that was the reason Bell frequently played in age groups higher than his own.

Smitty's Similar Path
Bell attended Groveport Madison HS in Groveport, OH, just outside of Columbus. That's the same high school that produced safety Eric Smith, who also attended Michigan State before being selected by the Jets in the third round of the 2006 draft.

Style All His Own
Bell is not superfast (4.60 in the 40 at the 2013 NFL Combine) but has a unique running style combining speed, power, patience, spins and, perhaps from his high school track days, hurdling. He wasn't a hurdler but he did run the 100 and 200 meters and was one of Ohio's top high school high jumpers in '13 with a personal best of 6'8".

The Best Photos of Le'Veon Bell Through the Years

Top Images of the Newly-Signed Jets Running Back

AP_17357150126935
1 / 33
Winslow Townson/Associated Press
AP_679678332492
2 / 33
Associated Press
AP_17345088914199
3 / 33
Keith Srakocic/Associated Press
AP_17359817317329
4 / 33
Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press
AP_17345794998358
5 / 33
Don Wright/Associated Press
AP_17296585673128
6 / 33
Keith Srakocic/Associated Press
AP_693590061508
7 / 33
Associated Press
AP_17296585601269
8 / 33
Keith Srakocic/Associated Press
AP_17353853627570
9 / 33
Keith Srakocic/Associated Press
AP_17256042313556
10 / 33
David Richard/Associated Press
AP_17352854134587
11 / 33
Don Wright/Associated Press
AP_17296575617623
12 / 33
Keith Srakocic/Associated Press
AP_676494271681
13 / 33
Associated Press
AP_17345794860879
14 / 33
Keith Srakocic/Associated Press
AP_17261066587589
15 / 33
Keith Srakocic/Associated Press
AP_17261079821770
16 / 33
Keith Srakocic/Associated Press
AP_993324555764
17 / 33
Associated Press
AP_16339830003701
18 / 33
Jared Wickerham/Associated Press
AP_17036077682383
19 / 33
Jeff Lewis/Associated Press
AP_16330073252910
20 / 33
AJ Mast/Associated Press
AP_872367762070
21 / 33
Associated Press
AP_903664224542
22 / 33
Associated Press
AP_213101805604
23 / 33
Associated Press
AP_611099147353
24 / 33
Associated Press
AP_522186308490
25 / 33
Tom E. Puskar/Associated Press
AP_465357569508
26 / 33
Tom E. Puskar/Associated Press
AP_90003886209
27 / 33
Associated Press
AP_138265297117
28 / 33
Associated Press
AP_355167346866
29 / 33
Associated Press
AP_2966272031
30 / 33
Associated Press
AP_746582837900
31 / 33
Paul Connors/Associated Press
AP_111112129361
32 / 33
Associated Press
AP_10100902933
33 / 33
Tony Ding/Associated Press
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

His Favorite Martin
Growing up, Bell was inspired to find new moves to try out on the gridiron from watching, among others, Pro Football Hall of Famer and Jets Ring of Honor RB Curtis Martin. He also emulated Adrian Peterson and former Ohio State back Beanie Wells.

Tuneful Dude
Besides football, Bell has another career in music. Going by the stage name "Juice," he released a 16-track album via SoundCloud in 2017. Last year he released a single, "Target" and a four-song project, "My Side of Things." On Wednesday he announced on Instagram the release of his album "Life Is a Gamble," shortly before posting that he would be joining the Green & White.

210329-9th-Opponent-Added-1920x1080-(1)

Passionate Player
Bell in a 2012 article on msusports.com on playing the game he loves: "I've always had a passion since I first started playing. I think football is the perfect game because one player can't do it all. It takes every man on the field — there has to be a connection. I feel such a variety of emotions when I play. It's very special."

Four Yards to Eight Grand
Bell, who averaged 4.5 yards/carry and 8.5 yards/catch his last four Steelers seasons, needs just 4 yards to become the quickest in pro football history to 8,000 scrimmage yards. He presumably will reach that plateau in his 63rd regular-season game and his first as a Jet, beating out Eric Dickerson, who reached 8,000 in 64 games, and LaDainian Tomlinson and Edgerrin James, who both did it in 65 games.

Related Content

news

Jets QB Mike White's Aims in First Pro Start: 'Do My Job, Help This Team Win'

Backup 'Persevered, Worked My Tail Off, Put Myself in This Situation' to Get Starting Nod Sunday vs. Bengals
news

5 Jets to Watch When Bengals Return to MetLife for 1st Time Since 2016

Mike White Gets the QB Start; CBs Bryce Hall & Brandin Echols Will Be Tested by Joe Burrow-to-Ja'Marr Chase
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 8 vs. Bengals - Thursday

WR Corey Davis (Hip) & C.J. Mosley (Hamstring) Both Limited Participants
news

View From Jets D-Line: 'The Team Goes as We Go'

John Franklin-Myers and Folorunso Fatukasi Eager to Get After the Bengals
news

Where Are They Now: Matt Monger

Catch Up with the Former Linebacker from Oklahoma State
news

Jets WR Corey Davis Likes the 'Presence' that Mike White Passed Around Sunday

Pass-Catcher Says Green & White and Their New QB Starter Are Set to Help Each Other Succeed vs. Bengals
news

3 Things to Know | Jets vs. Bengals

Mike White Will Start His NFL First Game; Green & White Preparing for Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 8 vs. Bengals - Wednesday

Tevin Coleman (Hamstring) & Bryce Huff (Back) Among Players Listed as DNP
news

Jets QB Mike White Will Start vs. Bengals 

Linebackers C.J. Mosley and Jarrad Davis Return to Practice; Joe Flacco Will be with Team Friday
news

Jets LB Jarrad Davis, P Braden Mann, DE Kyle Phillips Return to Practice

All Three Players Could Be Activated as Soon as Sunday's Game vs. Bengals
news

Ways to Watch and Listen | Jets vs. Bengals

Broadcast and Stream Info for the Week 8 Home Game
news

Jets WR Elijah Moore: 'Never a Loss, Always a Lesson'

Jets Rookie WR Scored First TD of His NFL Career Vs. Patriots
Advertising