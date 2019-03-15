10 Things to Know About Le'Veon Bell, Jets' New 'Bellcow' Back

Chapter and Verse

Among Bell's numerous tattoos is a picture of his mom hugging him after Michigan State's loss in the Big Ten Championship. Other tats include two Bible passages, Jeremiah 1:5 and John 3:16, both on his left arm.

Never Too Early to Learn

Bell began playing football in his hometown of Reynoldsburg, OH, just outside of Columbus, at an early age. His uncle introduced him to the game at 4. His cousin was 5 at the time and that was the reason Bell frequently played in age groups higher than his own.

Smitty's Similar Path

Bell attended Groveport Madison HS in Groveport, OH, just outside of Columbus. That's the same high school that produced safety Eric Smith, who also attended Michigan State before being selected by the Jets in the third round of the 2006 draft.