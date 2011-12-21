Here's What You'll Experience Saturday

Welcome to the last regular-season Jets game at MetLife Stadium! Saturday's game vs. the New York Giants at 1 p.m. is presented by Pepsi and features the coat drive benefiting Jersey Cares.

We invite fans to help us celebrate this hometown showdown by joining the Green It Movement! The players will be donning green jerseys so you should, too – visit newyorkjets.com/greenit, pledge to wear green on gameday and enjoy the following:

■ Pick up a Green It rally towel on your way into the stadium courtesy of Advanced Radiation Centers, Melrose Credit Union and Waste Management.

■ Be in your seats early for a special Green It rally starting at 12:45 p.m.

■ Help get the players pumped up by taking part in one of the loudest J-E-T-S chants ever led by Fireman Ed on the field — the players want to hear the stadium rockin' from the locker room before they take the field.

■ Check out a new video montage on the four videoboards for a look back at all the great moments that got us to 6-1 at home.

■ And you won't want to miss player intros, which will feature fireworks and the Jets' starting D.

Here Are a Few Details You Should Know

■ Ticket/parking pass forwarding and resell will be turned off at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23.

■* This week's game is the eighth regular-season home game. Please be sure to bring Giants Game #8 parking pass and tickets.*

■ Parking lots open at 8 a.m.

■ Will Call opens at 10 a.m. General Will Call is located at West Gate 3, Suite Will Call at West Gate 2.

■ Stadium gates open at 11 a.m.

■ As a reminder, there is a fan walkway between the Pepsi and Bud Light Gates allowing access all the way around the exterior of the stadium. Note that your ticket allows access to any stadium gate for entry.

■ Player warmups start at about noon.

■ We expect a sellout crowd. Be at gates by 12:15 p.m. to ensure you are in your seats by kickoff.

■ The National Anthem will be performed by the Broadway cast of Spider-man Turn off the Dark

■ A special limited-time offer for Jets fans to see Broadway's most popular new show, SPIDER-MAN TURN OFF THE DARK. Visit Ticketmaster.com and use code JETS85 to save over $70 per ticket!

■ Kickoff is at 1 p.m.

Coat Drive

The New York Jets in conjunction with A-1 First Class–Viking Moving and Storage host their annual coat drive to benefit Jersey Cares. Jets fans have been so generous this holiday season in supporting our other charitable donations. At Saturday's game we encourage you to bring new or gently used coats and donate them at any gate upon entering the stadium to help support this great cause benefiting New Jerseyans in need.

'Tis the Season

'Tis the season to be jolly. We can't wait to hear you cheering loudly on Saturday as the 12th man. In the holiday spirit, please remember to be courteous to all fans and follow the Fan Code of Conduct so that everyone at MetLife Stadium can have an enjoyable and safe time at the game. Thanks for your support, happy holidays, and go Jets!

To Report an Issue on Gameday

Send a text message to 78247, then type the word JETS followed by a space, the issue and the location. Or call the Jets Guest Services Hotline at 201-559-1515.

Be a Good Sport

Being a Good Sport means respecting fellow fans, drinking responsibly and using a designated driver. Fans 21 and older can pledge to be designated drivers at Bud Light Good Sport Designated Driver booths located by the Pepsi, Verizon, MetLife and West Gates as well as at all Guest Relations booths. Those who sign up will receive a complimentary soda voucher and a chance to win great prizes. When you enjoy alcohol responsibly and make a designated drive part of your game plan, everyone wins.

■ We're taking on the Miami Dolphins in our head-to-head Designated Driver Challenge this season. If you are 21 or older, pledge to be a DD at a Good Sport booth at this Sunday's game. You'll help us earn six DD challenge points and ensure your friends get home safely — everybody wins. Or let us know that you "like" this program — we get a point per click. More details can be found at FansDontLetFansDriveDrunk.org.

Ticket Exchange

When you sell tickets on NFL Ticket Exchange or forward them using Jets Account Manager, the original barcodes are canceled and new ones are issued immediately so there's only one set of valid tickets available at a time. If someone tries to get in using the original tickets with canceled barcodes, we'll flag your account and may suspend your selling and forwarding privileges while we investigate.

This is part of our aggressive efforts to protect season ticket holders and other Jets fans from ticket fraud and provide a great gameday experience. Please don't try to use your tickets or give them to friends or family after you've sold or forwarded them, and destroy them to make sure they don't get lost or stolen.

Remember: Once you sell or forward, shred 'em and forget 'em!

Take the Train to the Game

Whether you're coming from NYC, New Jersey, Rockland, Westchester, Long Island or even Connecticut, simply take transit to NYC Penn Station (transfer at Secaucus), Secaucus Junction or Hoboken Terminal. From these locations, connect to the Meadowlands Rail Line. The train station is located at the MetLife gate, just steps from the stadium. Click here for more information.

For Saturday's game, the last train to arrive in time for kickoff departs from NYC Penn Station at 11:07 a.m.

There are three trains from NYC Penn Station in the first 15 minutes of each hour to Secaucus Junction. If you miss the trains in the first 15 minutes of the hour, the next train will typically not be available for 45 minutes, which is the start of the next hour. The Hoboken train runs about every 10 minutes to the stadium. PATH trains at 34th Street–Herald Square run about every 10 minutes from 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m., then about every 20 minutes in the evening.

Note that the NJ Transit Schedule is subject to change. For more information click here.

Take the Bus to the Game

Another popular option is the Coach USA Bus Service, which offers the No. 351 direct bus service from the Port Authority Bus Terminal to the Meadowlands Sports Complex for all Jets home games. The 351 bus service will begin at 9:30 a.m. and will continue to run until 1:30 p.m. The 351 bus line will be operational for 30 minutes after the conclusion of the game. Dropoff and pickup at the stadium is located near Parking Lot K, same as the 2010 season. A round-trip ticket costs $10 and a one-way ticket is $5 (exact change is required).

For more information click here or call (800) 877-1888, Ext. 3.

Or Park Remotely

Need a place to park and don't have a season parking pass? Two popular independently run parking alternatives are Secaucus Park & Ride and Murray Hill Parkway. Secaucus Park and Ride is located at 675 New County Rd. at Seaview Drive in Secaucus and costs $30/game — park your car, then hop on the NJ Transit train. Or use Murray Hill Parkway's satellite parking, off of Paterson Plank Road and Union Avenue in East Rutherford. The parking lot opens four hours prior to kickoff and closes one hour after the game ends and costs $25/game, which includes parking and transportation. Click here for more information on both options.

WHAT'S HAPPENING IN THE PLAZA

Don't forget, if you ever have a question, concern or comment about anything related to your game experience, look for a member of METLIFE STADIUM GUEST SERVICES or NEW YORK JETS CUSTOMER SERVICE who can either assist you on the spot or help you find someone who can.

Leave plenty of time to get to the game and explore the Plaza, which opens at 11 a.m.

Flight Crew: Check out the Flight Crew Cheerleaders at the following locations on the Plaza from 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m.: Jets Shop Flagship Store, Chase Freedom® Zone, ESPN Radio tent, Toyota West Gate vehicle display, Good Sport /Designated Driver booth, Kumho Tires Activation, Verizon Gate and Bud Light Gate.

Broadcasting: Come listen to 1050 ESPN New York's live pregame radio show with Don LaGreca and Greg Buttle beginning at 11 a.m. at the 1050 ESPN New York stage located between the West and Verizon Gates. Plus, SNY will be bringing its pregame show to the Plaza this week from 12-1 p.m. Make sure to stop by SNY's stage located by the MetLife field between the Pepsi and West Gates.

MetLife Central: MetLife Stadium now features MetLife Central at the West Gate, the main entrance of the stadium. Test your football skills on the MetLife Youth Football Field if you're up for a challenge. Sign up for your Countdown Card to be eligible for once-in-a-lifetime prizes, meet Jets alumni, collect giveaways and meet MetLife's Snoopy. Be sure to visit MetLife Central when you enter the stadium so you don't miss out on these exciting experiences!

Pepsi: Make sure to get your Jets player trading cards presented by Pepsi at the end of the game when you exit the stadium. The trading cards will be given out at all gates.

Jets Tailgate Toss: Showcase your beanbag-tossing skills at the Jets beanbag toss sets near the Verizon Gate. And if you can't get enough, head to the Jets Shop Flagship Store powered by Reebok to bring one home.

Verizon Corner: Connect with other fans and explore the array of Wireless and FiOS products with chances to win great giveaways. Download the Official New York Jets app on your mobile phone and look for a special offer Saturday for app users at MetLife Stadium. Visit newyorkjets.com/app today. It's free to download and available for your iPhone, Blackberry or Android.

Bud Light Corner: Enjoy the railgating experience in the Bud Light area while listening to the band The Replicants *performing at 11:30 a.m.*

Beer Garden: Before you enter the stadium enjoy $5 domestic Bud and Bud Light draft beers sponsored by Bud Light, located outside of the stadium by the train.

Chase Freedom® Zone:Find the Chase Freedom® Zone between the West and Verizon Gates, where you can tackle a football obstacle course as well as a quarterback challenge drill.

Jets Gear: Get your green on at the Jets Shop Flagship Store powered by Reebok adjacent to the West Great Hall. The Jets Shop Items of the Week are 30% off all Reebok apparel and $49.99 replica jerseys.

Home Food Advantage: This week's Home Food Advantage Item of the Week is fried clams for $6.50 (originally $7.50) with a free bag of Wise Honey BBQ Chips. Available at all Boardwalk Fryer locations

Tailgaters: Grill out with Weber/Lobel's as they make sandwiches to your liking near the Verizon Gate.

Dunkin Donuts: Make sure to stop by the Dunkin Donut truck during pregame to sample hot chocolate. They will be located outside the gates in the inner loop between the Pepsi and West Gates.

Tables & Chairs: Take a seat and enjoy the Plaza with the green-colored tables and chairs scattered around.

FanVision: Look for the FanVision ambassadors, who will be walking around the parking lots. To learn more and to purchase, visit the Jets Shop Flagship Store powered by Reebok adjacent to the West Great Hall.

New Food Items: Come check out the new gluten-free organic food stands located in the West Great Hall:

■ Gluten Free Grill: burgers, sausages, hot dogs and beer

■ Organic Food Cart: beef hot dogs with organic toppings, Lipton naturals teas and fruit

■ Nacho Grande Portable: loaded nacho trays, beer and soft drinks

■ Food Network Stands: New York Style and pub style brisket sandwiches, loaded pastrami fries and buffalo mac & cheese

Premio: Visit their trailer outside the West Gate for some free sampling of Premio's quality sausages.

Kumho Tires: Check out the Kumho Tires exhibit outside the Verizon and West Gate, which features a 30-inch tire display and giveaways.

ENTERTAINMENT

National Anthem:Performed by the Broadway cast of Spider-man Turn off the Dark

Halftime:Flight Crew Holiday Spectacular

Be sure to use your smartphone on gameday to scan the QR code on the back of your ticket and find out this week's day-of-game special offer!