GAMEDAY GUIDE: Jets vs. Dolphins (9/16)

ON THE PLAZA:

ESPN Radio: Anthony Becht, Dan Graca and Greg Buttle will be hosting the pregame radio show starting at 11:00 a.m. live from the MetLife Central stage.

MetLife Gate: MetLife will be thanking the dedicated educators who work hard and root harder. Meet Jets Legend Joe Klecko for photos and autographs from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. and participate in all the other activities prior to kickoff.

Jets Fest: On the plaza, kids can explore a variety of inflatable rides, player cutouts and more.

Super Bowl III Experience Located on the plaza between MetLife Gate and the Verizon Gate, you'll have the opportunity to take photos with Super Bowl III memorabilia.

Jets Launch Crew presented by Seasonal World: Located throughout the parking lots pregame, staff will be handing out giveaways and shooting t-shirts into the crowd during the game.

PrimeSport: Stop by the official Jets Pregame Tailgate from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. in the AT&T tent, just inside the Pepsi Gate. Jets Legend Erik Coleman will be in attendance from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Toyota: Visit for your chance to score a commemorative prize. Are you a loyal customer of Toyota? Show your Toyota key and receive a special thank you gift. Check out the winning RAV4 Adventure Grade custom vehicle wrap voted on by the fans! You can also test your Jets knowledge in the Toyota Trivia game in the Toyota Club.

Verizon Up Fan Zone: Get Jets rewards you really, really want at the Verizon Up Fan Zone. Snap a virtual selfie with Leonard Williams at the game day photo op. Verizon Up members can score signed gear, gift cards and more at the Rewards Wall. Need a charge? Verizon Up members can use a free portable phone charger at their seats during the game and not miss a minute of the action