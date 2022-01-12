Folorunso Fatukasi 'Honored' to Represent Jets Throughout 2021 Season

His play didn't go unnoticed among his teammates. Fellow DT Sheldon Rankins, a self-proclaimed "football junkie" was familiar with Fatukasi's play before joining the Jets and believes he took it to another level in 2021.

"He's got the total package," Rankins said. "He can do it all. It's about one, believing you can do it and then two, going out there and saying screw it and understanding the way this game works, the guy across the way from you gets paid, too. Sometimes you have to take some shots. Sometimes it's going to work and sometimes it's not, but at the end of the game, you can't play the game always being safe, always being calculated.

"Sometimes you have to go out there and cut it loose and when he does, you see a player whose sky is the limit for the type of dominant force in this league. I think he's starting to see that. He knows he can do it in the run. He's shown he can, he's confident in that. For him, being able to see himself do it as a rusher as well, he's finally starting to really believe he can do that and turn over that new leaf."

Fatukasi enters an uncertain offseason with uncertainty surrounding his future with the Green & White because his contract expires in March, which would make him a free agent.

"I love it here," he said. "It's obviously where I'm from and there's been a lot of great relationships that I've made here, but as of right now, we don't know what the future may hold. We all understand how free agency works. This is my first time experiencing it myself. This league is unpredictable, you don't know.