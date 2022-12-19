First Look | Week 16 Jets vs. Jaguars

Robert Saleh, Green & White Host Doug Pederson, Trevor Lawrence

Dec 19, 2022 at 03:00 PM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

first-look-jags-AP22353178762745
Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Images

The Jets host the Jaguars at MetLife Stadium in Week 16, coached by Doug Pederson, who has a 48-45-1 record in the regular season. Below is a first look at Jets-Lions.

2022 Season
6-8 overall, 2nd in AFC South
Passing leader: Trevor Lawrence (66.0%, 3,520 yards, 24 TD, 7 INT)
Rushing leader: RB Travis Etienne (182 att, 917 yards, 5.0 avg, 4 TD)
Receiving leader: WR Christian Kirk (73 rec, 966 yards, 13.2 avg, 7 TD)
Tackles leader: LB Foyesade Oluokun (156)
Interceptions leader: OLB Josh Allen, DL Dawuane Smoot (5)
Sacks leader: S Rayshawn Jenkins, S Andre Cisco (3)

Tale of the Tape: Offense NFL Rankings
Total: No. 6 (367.9 yds/g)
Rushing: No. 10 (127.2 yds/g)
Passing: No. 10 (240.7 yds/g)
3rd down: No. 13 (42.0%)
Scoring: No. 12 (23.9 pts/g)
Turnovers: T-18 (18)

Tale of the Tape: Defense NFL Rankings
Total: No. 27 (370.7 yds/g)
Rushing: No. 18 (118.1 yds/g)
Passing: No. 29 (252.6 yds/g)
3rd down: No. 29 (46.8%)
Scoring: No. 21 (23.4 pts/g)
Takeaways: T-4 (22)

Offseason Additions

Table inside Article
PlayerFormer Team2022 Stats
TE Evan EngramGiants (2017-2021)61 rec, 610 yards, 4 TD
DL Folorunso FatukasiJets (2018-2021)22 tackles, 2 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 3 PD
LB Devin LloydUtah (2018-2021)98 tackles, 2 INT, 7 PD, 2 FR

Week 15 vs. DAL (OT Win 40-34) | Offensive Leaders
Passing | Lawrence: 27 of 42 (64.3%), 318 yards, 4 TD, 1 INT, 109.0 rating
Rushing | Etienne: 19 att, 103 yards, 5.4 avg, 0 TD
Receiving | Zay Jones: 6 rec, 109 yards, 18.2 avg, 3 TD
3rd down | 8-for-12 (67%)
Total offense | 503 yards (192 rushing, 311 passing)

Week 15 vs. DAL | Defensive Leaders
Tackles | Jenkins: 18
Sacks | OLB Arden Key (1.5)
Interceptions | Jenkins (2)
3rd down | DAL went 9-for-16 (56%)
Total defense | Allowed 397 yards (154 rushing, 243 passing)

Related Content

news

Notebook | HC Robert Saleh on Time Management: 'I Definitely Need to Be Better at It'

Second-Year Coach Not Prepared to Answer If Mike White Will Return to a Starting Role Once Medically Cleared

news

Jets Injury Report | Week 16 vs. Jaguars - Monday

First Injury Report Is an Estimation Since the Team Did Not Practice

news

Jets Vow No Short-Week-After-Loss Crash: They'll Be Ready for Thursday

Hot Jaguars Follow Hot Lions into MetLife for TNF Game; C.J. Mosley: 'We Don't Have Time to Sulk'

news

3 Takeaways | Jets' Margin For Error 'Is Gone' After Loss to Lions

Defense Played Well Minus Late TD; Special Teams In Focus

news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps in Loss to Lions?

Six On Offense, Five on Defense Logged the Most Play Time

news

Jets-Lions Game Recap | Zach Wilson & Jets Can't Hold Late Lead, Fall to Lions 20-17

Greg Zuerlein Misses 58-Yard FG at 0:00, Green & White Slip to 7-7 with Jaguars Up Next on Thursday Night

news

C.J. Mosley: Lions' Go-Ahead 4th-Down TD Was 'Very Tough Pill to Swallow'

CB D.J. Reed on Main Reason Jets Defense Came Up Short: 'They Outexecuted Us When It Was Time to Execute'

news

Jets' QB Zach Wilson: 'We Have to Score More Points, and That Starts With Me'

HC Robert Saleh Not Ready to Name a Starting QB for Thursday's Game vs. the Jaguars

news

Jets WR Garrett Wilson: 'We Left Some Plays Out There'

Rookie Wideout Had 98 Yards Receiving Against the Lions; Jeff Smith Stepped Up After Denzel Mims Exited with Head Injury

news

Zach Wilson Starts at QB but 2 Jets Defensive Starters Inactive Today

DL Quinnen Williams (Calf), S Lamarcus Joyner (Hip) Will Miss Pivotal Interconference Game vs. Lions

news

Jets-Lions Game Preview | Jets Are Back Home Awaiting Detroit's Road Show

Green & White Offense, Defense Must Find Ways to Muzzle Jared Goff & Lions or at Least Outscore Them Sunday

Advertising