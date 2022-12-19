First Look | Week 16 Jets vs. Jaguars

The Jets host the Jaguars at MetLife Stadium in Week 16, coached by Doug Pederson, who has a 48-45-1 record in the regular season. Below is a first look at Jets-Lions.

2022 Season

6-8 overall, 2nd in AFC South

Passing leader: Trevor Lawrence (66.0%, 3,520 yards, 24 TD, 7 INT)

Rushing leader: RB Travis Etienne (182 att, 917 yards, 5.0 avg, 4 TD)

Receiving leader: WR Christian Kirk (73 rec, 966 yards, 13.2 avg, 7 TD)

Tackles leader: LB Foyesade Oluokun (156)

Interceptions leader: OLB Josh Allen, DL Dawuane Smoot (5)

Sacks leader: S Rayshawn Jenkins, S Andre Cisco (3)

Tale of the Tape: Offense NFL Rankings

Total: No. 6 (367.9 yds/g)

Rushing: No. 10 (127.2 yds/g)

Passing: No. 10 (240.7 yds/g)

3rd down: No. 13 (42.0%)

Scoring: No. 12 (23.9 pts/g)

Turnovers: T-18 (18)

Tale of the Tape: Defense NFL Rankings

Total: No. 27 (370.7 yds/g)

Rushing: No. 18 (118.1 yds/g)

Passing: No. 29 (252.6 yds/g)

3rd down: No. 29 (46.8%)

Scoring: No. 21 (23.4 pts/g)

Takeaways: T-4 (22)