First Look | Week 16 Jets vs. Jaguars

The Jets host the Jaguars at MetLife Stadium in Week 16, coached by Doug Pederson, who has a 48-45-1 record in the regular season. Below is a first look at Jets-Lions.
2022 Season
6-8 overall, 2nd in AFC South
Passing leader: Trevor Lawrence (66.0%, 3,520 yards, 24 TD, 7 INT)
Rushing leader: RB Travis Etienne (182 att, 917 yards, 5.0 avg, 4 TD)
Receiving leader: WR Christian Kirk (73 rec, 966 yards, 13.2 avg, 7 TD)
Tackles leader: LB Foyesade Oluokun (156)
Interceptions leader: OLB Josh Allen, DL Dawuane Smoot (5)
Sacks leader: S Rayshawn Jenkins, S Andre Cisco (3)
Tale of the Tape: Offense NFL Rankings
Total: No. 6 (367.9 yds/g)
Rushing: No. 10 (127.2 yds/g)
Passing: No. 10 (240.7 yds/g)
3rd down: No. 13 (42.0%)
Scoring: No. 12 (23.9 pts/g)
Turnovers: T-18 (18)
Tale of the Tape: Defense NFL Rankings
Total: No. 27 (370.7 yds/g)
Rushing: No. 18 (118.1 yds/g)
Passing: No. 29 (252.6 yds/g)
3rd down: No. 29 (46.8%)
Scoring: No. 21 (23.4 pts/g)
Takeaways: T-4 (22)
Offseason Additions
|Player
|Former Team
|2022 Stats
|TE Evan Engram
|Giants (2017-2021)
|61 rec, 610 yards, 4 TD
|DL Folorunso Fatukasi
|Jets (2018-2021)
|22 tackles, 2 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 3 PD
|LB Devin Lloyd
|Utah (2018-2021)
|98 tackles, 2 INT, 7 PD, 2 FR
Week 15 vs. DAL (OT Win 40-34) | Offensive Leaders
Passing | Lawrence: 27 of 42 (64.3%), 318 yards, 4 TD, 1 INT, 109.0 rating
Rushing | Etienne: 19 att, 103 yards, 5.4 avg, 0 TD
Receiving | Zay Jones: 6 rec, 109 yards, 18.2 avg, 3 TD
3rd down | 8-for-12 (67%)
Total offense | 503 yards (192 rushing, 311 passing)
Week 15 vs. DAL | Defensive Leaders
Tackles | Jenkins: 18
Sacks | OLB Arden Key (1.5)
Interceptions | Jenkins (2)
3rd down | DAL went 9-for-16 (56%)
Total defense | Allowed 397 yards (154 rushing, 243 passing)