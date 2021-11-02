First Look | Jets at Colts

Robert Saleh Gearing Up for Week 9 Against Frank Reich, Carson Wentz & Co.

Nov 02, 2021 at 08:05 AM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

first-look-colts-AP21304758690660
Zach Bolinger/AP Images

The Jets travel to Indianapolis to take on the Colts in Week 9, coached by Frank Reich, who has an 31-25 record in the regular season. Below is a first look at Jets-Colts.

2021 Season
3-5 overall, 2nd in AFC South
Passing leader: Carson Wentz (62.2%, 1,926 yards, 14 TD, 3 INT)
Rushing leader: Jonathan Taylor (121 carries, 649 yards, 5.4 avg, 6 TD)
Receiving leader: WR Michael Pittman (45 receptions, 594 yards, 13.2 avg, 4 TD)
Tackles leader: LB Bobby Okereke (67)
Interceptions leader: LB Darius Leonard, CB Kenny Moore, S Khari Willis (2)
Sacks leader: DT DeForest Buckner (4)

Tale of the Tape: Offense NFL Rankings
Total: 17 (350.9 yds/g)
Rushing: 12 (122.0 yds/g)
Passing: 23 (228.9 yds/g)
3rd down: 18 (39.6%)
Scoring: 14 (25.0 pts/g)
Turnovers: T-6 (4)

Tale of the Tape: Defense NFL Rankings
Total: 12 (352.4 yds/g)
Rushing: 7 (94.0 yds/g)
Passing: 16 (243.6 yds/g)
3rd down: 14 (39.4%)
Scoring: T-14 (22.9 pts/g)
Takeaways: T-1 (18)

Offseason Additions

Table inside Article
Player Former Team 2021 Stats
DE Kwity Paye Michigan (2017-20) 14 tackles, 1 TFL, 2 FR
LT Eric Fisher Chiefs (2013-20) 7 starts at LT (96% of offense snaps)
QB Carson Wentz Eagles (2016-20) 62.2%, 1,926 yards, 14 TD, 3 INT

Week 8 vs. TEN (34-31 OT Loss) - Offensive Leaders
Passing - Wentz: 27 of 51, 52.9%, 231 yards, 3 TD, 2 INT, 68.3 rating
Rushing - Taylor: 16 rushes, 70 yards, 4.4 avg, 1 TD
Receiving - Pittman: 10 rec, 86 yards, 2 TD
3rd down - 7-for-16 (44%)
Total offense - 307 yards (83 rushing, 224 passing)

Week 8 vs. TEN - Defensive Leaders
Tackles - Okereke (12)
Sacks - Buckner, DT/DE Tyquan Lewis, DE Kemoko Turay (1)
Interceptions - Moore (1)
3rd-down defense - TEN went 8-for-17 (47%)
Total defense - Allowed 340 yards (93 rushing, 247 passing)

