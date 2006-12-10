First Half Notes & Game Inactives

The Jets get pumped up for the game





FIRSTS

Jets' rookie safety Jamie Thompson played in his first NFL game today.

Jets' rookie wide receiver Wallace Wright recorded his first special teams tackle in the first quarter.

Jets' long-snapper James Dearth recorded his first special teams tackle of the season when he brought down Roscoe Parrish after a 55-yard Ben Graham punt. The tackle was also his first since 2004 when he finished the season with five.

With his J.P. Losman sack in the second quarter Jets' linebacker Victor Hobson set a new season-high in sacks with 3.0.

On the very next play, Jets' cornerback Justin Miller forced an Anthony Thomas fumble which he recovered. Both the forced fumble and the recovery were the first of Miller's career.

The Jets have now recovered seven fumbles and converted those opportunities into points six times (four touchdowns, two field goals).

PENNINGTON

With his start today, quarterback Chad Pennington recorded 50 for his career and 13 in this season. The 13 starts, ties a career-high set in 2004.

After connecting with wide receiver Laveranues Coles on a 23-yard reception, quarterback Chad Pennington recorded the 1,000th attempt in his career.

NUGENT

With his 38-yard field goal at the end of the second quarter, kicker Mike Nugent set a new career-high with his ninth consecutive field goal. Nugent connected on eight straight over the final games of his rookie season (2005).

CAREER NOTES

With his tackle of Peerless Price in the first quarter, Jets' cornerback Andre Dyson has pilled up 300 tackles in his career.

With his 10-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter, Laveranues Coles moved into a tie with Jerricho Cotchery with five receiving touchdowns. The touchdown was also Coles' 23rd touchdown catch as a Jet and 30th of his career.

After returning three kicks in the first half, cornerback Justin Miller now has 100 kickoff returns in his career.

Running back Leon Washington caught a career-high four receptions in the first half breaking his previous high of two.

TEAM NOTES

With his sack of J.P. Losman in the second quarter linebacker/defensive end Bryan Thomas extended his team lead in sacks. Thomas now has 7.5 on the season and 6.5 over his last six games.

Willis McGahee's 57-yard touchdown run in the first quarter was the first rushing touchdown the Jets have allowed since the second quarter Week Eight vs. Cleveland (18 quarters, 290 minutes, 38 seconds of game time). It was also the first touchdown the Jets have allowed in the first quarter since Week Five at Jacksonville (eight games) and the longest run of the year allowed by the Jets.

The 71-yard pass play from Losman to Lee Evans in the second quarter was the longest passing play allowed by the Jets since 1999, when Giants' quarterback Kerry Collins connected with Amani Toomer for 80 yards on December 5, 1999.

New York Jets Inactives

QB Patrick Ramsey (3rd QB)

RB Derrick Blaylock

RB Kevan Barlow

S Eric Smith

FB B.J. Askew

LB Ryan Riddle

T Na'Shan Goddard

DL Rashad Moore

Buffalo Bills Inactives