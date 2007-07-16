Europa WR Wong Added

Wong played with NFL Europa in the Sea Devils' first World Bowl with a 37-28 victory over the Frankfurt Galaxy.





The New York Jets have signed free agent WR Juan Wong, who spent the past season with the Hamburg Sea Devils of NFL Europa. The announcement was made by Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum. Wong will receive an International NFL/EL exemption on the Jets' roster.

Wong (5'11", 179) returned for a second season in NFL Europa after being assigned to Hamburg at the conclusion of the 2007 international minicamp and finished the regular season with one reception for 11 yards. Then in the Sea Devils' first World Bowl appearance, he had one reception for 26 yards in the 37-28 victory over the Frankfurt Galaxy.