Chris Streveler on 3rd Preseason Comeback W: 'It's Not Just Me' and 'It's Fun to Win Games'

Before that last drive, Streveler and his offense needed to even the score at 24-24, which they did with the QB's seven-play, 80-yard drive capped by his superb throw and WR Denzel Mims' outstanding diving end zone sideline catch for a 29-yard TD with 7:19 to play.

But the Giants then moved to a 27-24 lead on a go-ahead field goal, so Streveler's day was hardly done. So all he and his offense had to do was take over with 1:40 to play and three timeouts left and score again. Facing fourth-and-goal at the Giants 5, Streveler knew exactly what to do — he threw a fade to the left corner of the end zone for rookie free agent WR Calvin Jackson, who easily beat CB Khalil Dorsey to the ball for the game-winner with 22 seconds left.

"The guys just executed, put the ball in play, the offensive line did a great job up front," the QB ticked off. Then turning to the final play, he said, "That was cover-zero on the fourth-and-5 score, and it was on the same play that we scored on against Philadelphia."

Indeed, it was déjà vu all over again as, against the Eagles on Aug. 12, Jackson caught the 5-yard Streveler pass with 16 seconds to play for the 24-21 win in the preseason opener.