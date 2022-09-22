Carl Lawson: Playing Bengals Is 'Important' but Not Especially Special

But Lawson doesn't necessarily see a feeding frenzy ahead, more like a lone wolf or three on the prowl.

"I do see a lot as far as the offensive line," he said, "but I do think there's a lot of factors as far as not everybody being on the same page. If you watch the film and dive deeper into it, you can see some things that aren't strictly on their offensive line. And I think we've got to go out there and compete. Everybody in the NFL, no matter 13 sacks or not, they're probably saying, 'Hey, we need to do a better job of protecting.'

"So I don't really buy into that. I just control what I can control. What I want to control with this D-line is just going out there and trying to hunt."

Lawson even says the hunting isn't any more pressure-packed these days because head coach Robert Saleh and coordinator Jeff Ulbrich say they want to see more production from the Jets' front-four pass rush.

"I think you always want to get home and you always want to improve on what you're doing," he said. "The first two games were against run-heavy teams and we haven't had many two-minutes at all to go rush the passer. But we do expect ourselves to be elite each and every time we go play as a defensive line."

In his book, Lawson said, Cincinnati or some other team, Joe Burrow or Lamar Jackson, run-heavy or pass-heavy, it comes down to two things.