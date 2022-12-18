C.J. Mosley: Lions' Go-Ahead 4th-Down TD Was 'Very Tough Pill to Swallow'

The Jets defense had a bitter twist on its most recent routine of playing lights-out and not having the offense and special teams come along for the ride to a much-needed victory.

On Sunday, the defense contributed as well to the Jets' 20-17 loss to Detroit at MetLife Stadium — even if it was one little old 51-yard pass play from QB Jared Goff to second-year TE Brock Wright that put the Lions back ahead, this time for good.

"We're all devastated. We'll put that one on us, take it on the chin. You've got to give them credit," CB D.J. Reed said. "Without that last moment, I thought we played great. They outexecuted us when it was time to execute."

"They came out with a play and they got us," LB C.J. Mosley said. "It's a very tough pill to swallow. But at the end of the day, to win in the NFL, to be successful, relevant and all those things, you've got to be able to execute at all levels. At the end of the day, that's what we didn't do."