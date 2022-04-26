One Final Signature for Bilal Powell, 'to Understand I'm a Jet for Life'

Powell never got to do that, never even got to play in a playoff game as a Jets RB from his first day in the pros till his last. But he got a taste of the postseason in 2015, when the Jets played at Buffalo in the regular-season finale needing a win to get into the AFC playoff grid. Instead, they lost 22-17.

"I go back a lot," he said. "I just knew if we would've gotten in, we would've run the table. I think we were that late-season team that nobody wanted to play. If we would've just gotten into the playoffs, I think we would've had a chance at running the table."

Some fans might say Powell is being a pigskin Pollyanna with that thought, but no matter. Many more fans grew to enjoy his nine-year career in green and white, to embrace No. 29. They were disappointed the Jets didn't make it to the playoffs, but once that was said, they got great satisfaction out of Powell's relentless game, his impressive numbers, his emerging attitude. And he reflected that great satisfaction back on his followers.

"It's not easy being a fan favorite in New York — there's some tough fans out there," Powell said. "But once they love you, they love you. It's one of the funnest teams and cities to play the game of football in. That fan base on gameday, it's something you just have to experience for yourself. ... Once the fans love you, it's like OK, I'm established. I think I never really tried to focus on that. But being who I was and staying consistent in who I was, I think that grew on the fans."

Who Powell came to be was much different than who he was growing up in Lakeland, FL. He shared his harrowing upbringing with Allen in a riveting story in 2017 and he summarized that upbringing during this interview when asked what he would tell a young Bilal about deciding to get on a successful career path, in football or in any other endeavor.

"Just seeing what the organization is doing for me now means a lot to me," he said. "But just looking back on myself and some of the obstacles I had to overcome throughout my life, I didn't think I'd be here. If I had the opportunity now to talk to that young man growing up, I'd tell him there's always a decision that's going to change the outcome of the rest of your life.