Jets QB Aaron Rodgers Rules Out Return in 2023, Says He Hopes to Play Beyond 2024 Season

With Zach Wilson in the concussion protocol, there was talk that Rodgers -- pending medical clearance -- might be tempted to play against the Commanders. He had long spoken about working feverishly to get back on the field, but only if the Jets were either in contention or qualified for the NFL's postseason tournament.

"Still, in a hypothetical world, if we [would have won] Sunday then I'd need to go through a week of 11-on-11 practice, taking team reps to see how I respond to that and how much I can move in the pocket, seeing if I can get out of the pocket," he said. "There still would have been a conversation. It wouldn't have been, hey you are activated and you are for sure playing. Being a competitor, I would have pushed it as fast as I could this week, but it still would have been a conversation, check all the boxes, practice well, respond well the next day after some of these 11-on-11 sessions, and then a conversation between [owner] Woody [Johnson], [GM] Joe [Douglas] and [HC] Robert [Saleh] and Dave and the medical staff and Neal ElAttrache and myself to determine whether or not they were going to clear me."

After the Jets acquired Rodgers last April in a trade with Green Bay, Rodgers said he planned to play at least two more seasons. That was before the injury wiped out his first with the Green & White. He was asked if he would play beyond the 2024 NFL season -- or if it would be his "last dance."

"I don't think so," said Rodgers, who turned 40 years old on Dec. 2. "I felt like when I came here that I got kind of a renewed passion and love for the game. Everything has been amazing here. The people I've gotten to work with, the relationships I've gotten from my teammates and the amazing men and women that work here at 1 Jets Drive has been really special.