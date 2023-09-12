5 Plays That Made a Difference in the Jets' Overtime Victory Against Buffalo

No. 2 -- Wilson to Wilson for a TD

For as many passes (83) as WR ﻿Garrett Wilson﻿ caught last season, none of his 4 TD receptions came from the arm of QB Zach Wilson ... until Monday night that is.

With 4:58 left in the fourth quarter and the Jets trailing the Bills by 7 points, the offense took over after Jordan Whitehead's third interception of the game and marched 7 plays to the Buffalo 3-yard line facing second down after Zach Wilson scrambled for 6 yards.

"We had a run play called and you guys know G [Wilson], that dude's pushed me all day to throw the fade, throw the fade, throw the fade," Zach Wilson said. "And I want to, you know? We had the run play called and Coach Hack [offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett] goes, 'Hey, let's err on the side of handing this one off.' And I just looked out there and saw G and I'm like, 'I'm throwing this one up. He's going to go up there and make a play.' It wasn't the best throw, the dude was boxing him out, but that dude has unbelievable ball skills and he always finds a way to come down with it, so he's somebody I've just got to keep leaning on to.' "

The ball was thrown a bit wide of Wilson, but he reached across his body with his right hand, tipped it away from Bills CB Tre'Davious White and to himself, collecting the ball as he fell to the MetLife Stadium turf.