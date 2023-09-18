3 Takeaways | Jets Miss Opportunities in Week 2 Loss to Cowboys

The Jets (1-1) fell to the Cowboys (2-0), 30-10, in Arlington, TX, in Week 2 on Sunday. Here are three takeaways from the game.

Missed Opportunities

There were a handful of plays that could've changed the Jets' fortune leading into the second half.

After Garrett Wilson's 68-yard touchdown reception, Cowboys QB Dak Prescott fired a ball to WR CeeDee Lamb on the right sideline that was nearly intercepted by CB ﻿Sauce Gardner﻿. It would have likely been returned for a touchdown had he come down with the ball, to give the Jets a 14-10 lead with five minutes left in the half. Instead, the ball fell to the turf and the Cowboys took an 18-7 lead nine plays later after a pair of third-down penalties – John Franklin-Myers was flagged for roughing the passer and Brandin Echols, making his season debut, was penalized for pass interference in the end zone.

"Sauce had a chance, we had a couple of chances at an interception," head coach Robert Saleh said. "One of them would have been a pick-6. Probably would have changed the entire outlook of the entire game. Again, give them credit. They made the plays, we didn't. Sauce got the ball out on one, they recovered it. There were a lot of opportunities in that first half that to kind of change the outlook and just kind of rattle their cages a little bit with big plays and we did not make a single play, especially in the second half."

Before the half, ﻿Zach Wilson﻿ orchestrated an 11-play, 59-yard field-goal drive that could've ended in a touchdown to cut the deficit to 18-14 instead of 18-10. On the final play before the FG try, Wilson dropped back and fired a ball intended for G. Wilson, but Cowboys DE Demarcus Lawrence's hand hit the ball just as the signal-caller released it. The second-year wideout shook free from All-Pro CB Trevon Diggs and would've likely scored to close the half with the Jets set to receive the second-half kickoff.