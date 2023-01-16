2023 NFL Important Dates

March

2/28-3/6: NFL Scouting Combine, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN.

3/7: College Pro Days begin.

3/7: Prior to 4:00 p.m., New York time, deadline for clubs to designate Franchise or Transition Players.

3/13-15: Clubs are permitted to contact, and enter into contract negotiations with, the certified agents of players who will become Unrestricted Free Agents upon the expiration of their 2022 player contracts at 4:00 p.m., New York time, on March 15.

3/15: The 2023 league year and free agency period begin at 4:00 p.m., New York time.

3/26-3/29: Annual League Meeting, The Biltmore, Phoenix, AZ.