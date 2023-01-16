2023 NFL Important Dates

Free Agency Begins March 15; NFL Draft Heads to Kansas City in April

Jan 16, 2023 at 08:00 AM
February
2/4: Senior Bowl, Hancock Whitney Stadium, Mobile, AL.
2/5: NFL Pro Bowl, Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV.
2/12: Super Bowl LVII, State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ.
2/21: First day for clubs to designate Franchise or Transition Players.

March
2/28-3/6: NFL Scouting Combine, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN.
3/7: College Pro Days begin.
3/7: Prior to 4:00 p.m., New York time, deadline for clubs to designate Franchise or Transition Players.
3/13-15: Clubs are permitted to contact, and enter into contract negotiations with, the certified agents of players who will become Unrestricted Free Agents upon the expiration of their 2022 player contracts at 4:00 p.m., New York time, on March 15.
3/15: The 2023 league year and free agency period begin at 4:00 p.m., New York time.
3/26-3/29: Annual League Meeting, The Biltmore, Phoenix, AZ.

April
4/17: Clubs with returning head coaches may begin offseason workout programs.
4/19: Deadline for clubs to time, test, visit, interview, or conduct a physical examination with a draft-eligible player at its club facility.
4/21: Deadline for Restricted Free Agents to sign offer sheets.
4/27-4/29: 2023 NFL Draft, Kansas City, MO.

