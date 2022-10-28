Jets Injury Report | Week 8 vs. Patriots - Friday

|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Corey Davis
|WR
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Duane Brown
|OT
|Shoulder
|LP
|LP
|FP
|Questionable
|Jermaine Johnson
|DE
|Ankle
|LP
|LP
|FP
|Questionable
|Ashtyn Davis
|S
|Hamstring
|LP
|LP
|FP
|John Franklin-Myers
|DE
|Illness
|DNP
|FP
|FP
|Quincy Williams
|LB
|Ankle
|LP
|FP
|FP
PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
Limited Participation (LP) - Less than 100% of a player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP) - 100% of a player's normal reps
GAME STATUS:
Out - Will Not Play
Doubtful - Unlikely to Play
Questionable - Uncertain if Player will Play