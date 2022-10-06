Injury Report

Jets Injury Report | Week 5 vs. Dolphins - Thursday

QB Zach Wilson (Ankle) Was a Full Participant on Thursday

Oct 06, 2022 at 04:11 PM
Table inside Article
PlayerPositionInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
Max MitchellTKneeDNPDNP
Quincy WilliamsLBAnkleDNPDNP
Breece HallRBKneeLPLP
Marcell HarrisLBNeckLPFP
Zach WilsonQBAnkleLPFP

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
Limited Participation (LP) - Less than 100% of a player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP) - 100% of a player's normal reps

GAME STATUS:
Out - Will Not Play
Doubtful - Unlikely to Play
Questionable - Uncertain if Player will Play

