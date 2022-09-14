Jets Injury Report | Week 2 at Browns - Wednesday

|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|George Fant
|OL
|Knee
|DNP
|John Franklin-Myers
|DL
|Toe
|DNP
|Jordan Whitehead
|S
|Ankle
|DNP
|Braxton Berrios
|WR
|Heel
|LP
|Braden Mann
|P
|Back
|LP
|Zach Wilson
|QB
|Knee
|LP
PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
Limited Participation (LP) - Less than 100% of a player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP) - 100% of a player's normal reps
GAME STATUS:
Out - Will Not Play
Doubtful - Unlikely to Play
Questionable - Uncertain if Player will Play