Jets Injury Report | Week 16 vs. Jaguars - Wednesday

|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Monday
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Game Status
|Brandin Echols
|CB
|Quad
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Denzel Mims
|WR
|Concussion
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Jeff Smith
|WR
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Mike White
|QB
|Rib
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Out
|Lamarcus Joyner
|S
|Hip
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|Zonovan Knight
|RB
|Ankle
|FP
|Questionable
|Quinnen Williams
|DT
|Calf
|LP
|LP
|FP
|Questionable
|Duane Brown
|OT
|Shoulder
|LP
|LP
|FP
|Corey Davis
|WR
|Concussion
|LP
|FP
|FP
|George Fant
|OT
|Knee
|LP
|LP
|FP
PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
Limited Participation (LP) - Less than 100% of a player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP) - 100% of a player's normal reps
GAME STATUS:
Out - Will Not Play
Doubtful - Unlikely to Play
Questionable - Uncertain if Player will Play