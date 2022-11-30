Jets Injury Report | Week 13 at Vikings - Wednesday

|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Michael Carter
|RB
|Ankle
|DNP
|Ashtyn Davis
|S
|Hamstring
|DNP
|Cedric Ogbuehi
|OT
|Groin/Illness
|DNP
|D.J. Reed
|CB
|Not Injury Related
|DNP
|Duane Brown
|OT
|Shoulder
|LP
|Kenny Yeboah
|TE
|Calf
|LP
|Sheldon Rankins
|DT
|Elbow
|LP
PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
Limited Participation (LP) - Less than 100% of a player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP) - 100% of a player's normal reps
GAME STATUS:
Out - Will Not Play
Doubtful - Unlikely to Play
Questionable - Uncertain if Player will Play