Injury Report

Jets Injury Report | Week 12 vs. Bears - Thursday

Corey Davis (Knee) a Full Participant; Sauce Gardner (Calf) Limited

Nov 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM
Table inside Article
PlayerPositionInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
Sheldon RankinsDTElbowDNPDNP
Kenny YeboahTECalfDNPDNP
Duane BrownOTShoulderLPLP
Sauce GardnerCBCalfLPLP
Nate HerbigOGShinLPLP
Quincy WilliamsLBAnkleLPLP
Corey DavisWRKneeFPFP

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
Limited Participation (LP) - Less than 100% of a player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP) - 100% of a player's normal reps

GAME STATUS:
Out - Will Not Play
Doubtful - Unlikely to Play
Questionable - Uncertain if Player will Play

