Jets Injury Report | Week 1 vs. Ravens - Wednesday

|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Zach Wilson
|QB
|Knee
|DNP
|Duane Brown
|OL
|Shoulder
|DNP
|Conor McDermott
|OL
|Ankle
|LP
|George Fant
|OL
|Knee
|LP
|DJ Reed
|DB
|Knee
|LP
|Justin Hardee
|DB
|Calf
|LP
PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
Limited Participation (LP) - Less than 100% of a player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP) - 100% of a player's normal reps
GAME STATUS:
Out - Will Not Play
Doubtful - Unlikely to Play
Questionable - Uncertain if Player will Play