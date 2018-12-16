10 Takeaways: Jets Can't Hold Comeback Lead, Fall to Houston 29-22

The Jets returned home off their mixed road trip — one deflating blown lead, one rousing comeback win — to try to extend their winning streak to two games and Houston's losing skid to two in a rare late Saturday afternoon start at MetLife Stadium.

It looked like a mismatch since the Texans, before their loss to the Colts, had won nine straight and looked headed to an AFC playoff berth.

The Jets were still feeling it from their two-touchdown turnaround at Buffalo. They mounted their second comeback from an 11-points-plus deficit for a 22-19 lead with five minutes on the clock. But it wasn't enough to hold the Texans out for 10 late points and the 29-22 victory.

The Jets thus came back to earth at 4-10 with one more home game, against Green Bay next Sunday, and one more on the road, at New England, to wrap up their 2018 season. Houston rose to 10-4.

Here are 10 chronological takeaways from the Jets' loss to the Texans: