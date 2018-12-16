 Skip to main content
Advertising

10 Takeaways: Jets Can't Hold Comeback Lead, Fall to Houston 29-22

Darnold Leads Green & White to 3 TDs, 22-19 Lead but Texans Take It from There

Dec 15, 2018 at 09:30 PM
Author Image
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

CPS11441-game-story-new

The Jets returned home off their mixed road trip — one deflating blown lead, one rousing comeback win — to try to extend their winning streak to two games and Houston's losing skid to two in a rare late Saturday afternoon start at MetLife Stadium.

It looked like a mismatch since the Texans, before their loss to the Colts, had won nine straight and looked headed to an AFC playoff berth.

The Jets were still feeling it from their two-touchdown turnaround at Buffalo. They mounted their second comeback from an 11-points-plus deficit for a 22-19 lead with five minutes on the clock. But it wasn't enough to hold the Texans out for 10 late points and the 29-22 victory.

The Jets thus came back to earth at 4-10 with one more home game, against Green Bay next Sunday, and one more on the road, at New England, to wrap up their 2018 season. Houston rose to 10-4.

Here are 10 chronological takeaways from the Jets' loss to the Texans:

1. Could've Been Better, Could've Been Worse
The first drives went just the way the visitors liked, for the most part. The Jets' first drive went 3-and-out, with J.J. Watt getting the 10-yard third-down sack of Darnold. The Texans then moved into the red zone with a 24-yard keeper by Watson and an acrobatic 18-yard catch by DeAndre Hopkins. However, on third down Watson appeared to get out of the grasp of Henry Anderson for a long gain, only to have the play whistled dead by ref Brad Allen for a 13-yard sack. Kai'imi Fairbairn came on for a 41-yard field goal and a 3-0 lead.

Game Gallery: Jets vs. Texans

Images from the Week 15 Matchup at MetLife Stadium

1D2_2200
1 / 84
1D2_2174
2 / 84
1D2_2185
3 / 84
1D2_2196
4 / 84
MKII4203
5 / 84
MKII4213
6 / 84
MKII4234
7 / 84
MKII4230
8 / 84
MKII4185
9 / 84
CPS11273
10 / 84
CPS11379
11 / 84
CPS11411
12 / 84
CPS11137
13 / 84
CPS11309
14 / 84
CPS11121
15 / 84
CPS11116
16 / 84
CPS10999
17 / 84
CPS11754
18 / 84
CPS11877
19 / 84
CPS11795
20 / 84
CPS11856
21 / 84
CPS12009
22 / 84
CPS11987
23 / 84
CPS12038
24 / 84
CPS11538
25 / 84
CPS11441
26 / 84
CPS11507
27 / 84
CPS11584
28 / 84
CPS11720
29 / 84
MK2_0261
30 / 84
MK2_0247
31 / 84
MK2_0239
32 / 84
MK2_0338
33 / 84
MK2_0308
34 / 84
MK2_0365
35 / 84
MK2_0296
36 / 84
MK2_0282
37 / 84
MK2_0432
38 / 84
MK2_0437
39 / 84
MK2_0463
40 / 84
MK2_0481
41 / 84
MK2_0496
42 / 84
MKII4461
43 / 84
MKII4448
44 / 84
MKII4456
45 / 84
MKII4532
46 / 84
MK2_0568
47 / 84
MKII4539
48 / 84
CPS30140
49 / 84
MKII4760
50 / 84
MKII4744
51 / 84
MKII4668
52 / 84
MKII4774
53 / 84
MKII4575
54 / 84
MKII4594
55 / 84
1D2_4993
56 / 84
MK2_0380
57 / 84
1D2_4926
58 / 84
1D2_4818
59 / 84
1D2_4768
60 / 84
1D2_4976
61 / 84
1D2_4937
62 / 84
MKII4456_1
63 / 84
MK2_0793
64 / 84
MKII4902
65 / 84
MKII4974
66 / 84
MK2_0868
67 / 84
MKII4978
68 / 84
CPS34552
69 / 84
CPS34529
70 / 84
MK2_0896
71 / 84
20181215_124108960_iOS
72 / 84
20181215_124056660_iOS
73 / 84
20181215_124027850_iOS
74 / 84
E_1D2_5297
75 / 84
20181215_124219970_iOS
76 / 84
20181215_124237060_iOS
77 / 84
20181215_124346930_iOS
78 / 84
20181215_124353890_iOS
79 / 84
E_1D2_5275
80 / 84
E_1D2_5334
81 / 84
E_1D2_5286
82 / 84
E_1D2_5418
83 / 84
E_1D2_5352
84 / 84
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

2. Trey Bien
But Darnold & Co. came out much better on Drive No. 2, moving 67 yards on 12 plays in 7:22 before stalling at the Texans 8. Sam completed 3 of 6, including a 25-yarder to Robby Anderson, after taking a roughing-the-QB shot to the back from Jadeveon Clowney on the first play of the proceedings. Jason Myers came on like clockwork to hit from 26 yards and tie the score at 3-3. The FG made Myers 31-of-33 overall and 16-of-17 at MetLife.

3. First Big Strike
The Texans drove to another Fairbairn red zone field goal and a 6-3 lead. And the Jets looked like they were game to at least retie it. But Watt notched his sixth forced fumble of the season (tying him for the league lead) when he separated Elijah McGuire from the ball and DE Angele Blackson recovered at the Jets 46. Two plays later, S Darryl Roberts got turned around but Hopkins didn't, tumbling to the end zone turf with Watson's 45-yard TD strike and a 13-3 lead with 8:14 left in the first half.

4. Red Zone Redux
The visitors got another Fairbairn field goal, this one from 53 yards out, before the Green & White finally struck paydirt before the first half ended. Darnold moved the Jets from their 17 to his 5-yard on-the-run dart to Robby Anderson for the score. After going five red zone opportunities without scoring a touchdown, the Jets at this point had scored four TDs in their last five RZ forays. Myers missed the extra point, however, so they went in at halftime trailing, 16-9, yet ahead or even in most of the key metrics with 30 minutes to play.

5. My Touchdown with Andre
Suddenly, with their first drive of the second half, the Jets were very much in it. Darnold led the hosts 60 yards on eight plays, with a 20-yarder third-down completion to Robby Anderson and a 13-yarder to Andre Roberts off a double move past CB Shareece Wright for the touchdown — Roberts' first receiving score since 2016 with Detroit. Jason Myers, so good to this point, missed his second extra point of the game so the Jets still trailed, 16-15, with 8:39 left in the third quarter.

6. D Does a 180
But the defense, led by DL Henry Anderson's three sacks and five in all, was also suddenly alive and all over Watson and the Houston offense. On their first four drives, the Texans put together 177 drive yards for 16 points. On their next four they lost 11 yards and had no points.

7. 'Bairned Again
The Texans finally picked up a 50-yard chunk on a Watson-to-DeAndre Carter pass off of a Buster Skrine blitz, but again the defense held tough, this time on a Jamal Adams third-down sack of Watson. But again Fairbairn came on for a long FG, this one from 49 yards out, to go 4-for-4 on the night as the Texans opened it back up to 19-15 with 12:33 to play.

8. Moving the Chains and the Pile
Yet the Darnold Green & White machine wasn't done. They moved down the field with third down conversions by Darnold on third-and-1 keeper, then a completion to TE Chris Herndon, then a four-and-1 laser to Robby Anderson for a first-down at the Texans 19., then a third-and-10 14-yard scramble by Darnold, plus a half-the-distance penalty, to the 2. Finally McGuire got the call and, with a bunch of friends, moved the pile all the way across the goal line for another red zone TD and a 22-19 lead with 5:00 to play.

9. D-Hopping To It
Quickly, though, the Texans found their footing and drove right down the field to Watson's 14-yard strike to DeAndre Hopkins, who displayed his outstanding catch radius to snatch the ball away from CB Morris Claiborne for the score. That lifted Hopkins to 10 catches and 170 yards. And it put the visitors from Texas up, 26-22, with 2:15 left. Just a little two-minute drill for Darnold and the offense. Did they have it in them?

10. No Fantastic Finish
On first down, Darnold aired it out for Anderson into double coverage and the longball fell incomplete. Then a short completion to Roberts, a sack by Watt and another long ball that Anderson couldn't put away and it was loss on downs, Texans ball, and 1:52 to run out. Fairbairn's fifth field goal of the game made it 29-22 and after the kickoff the Jets had 54 seconds to go 75 yards for the tying score.

Related Content

news

What is the Jets' Landscape at No. 2 Overall?

GM Darren Mougey & HC Aaron Glenn Making Final Preparations Ahead of Thursday's Draft

news

Notebook | ESPN's Field Yates: Jets 'Looking for Something Sticky' at WR2

Will a Top 3 Pass Catcher Be There When the G&W Pick at No. 16?

news

With NFL Draft on Deck, Jets Have Several Options at Quarterback

Veteran Geno Smith, Named the Starter in 2026, Is a Bridge to the Future

news

'Perfect' Jets Forecast Could Be Ohio State's Sonny Styles

Trevor Sikkema: 'That's Truly a Special Player'

news

At No. 2, Jets Have Their Pick of Guys on the Edge

ESPN Draft Analyst Jordan Reid Now Likes Arvell Reese

news

ESPN's Field Yates: Jets in Unique Position to Change Their Future in Next 2 Drafts

NFL Insider Says: 'No Matter How You Slice It,' Green & White Can 'Dramatically Alter Their Roster'

news

Why ESPN's Jordan Reid Has Caleb Downs as a 'Perfect Fit' for the Jets

ESPN NFL Draft Analyst Jordan Reid: 'He's One of the Smartest Safeties I've Ever Evaluated'

news

NFL Insider on Jets GM Darren Mougey: He'll Know When It's Right to Strike

Ian Rapoport Likes the Geno Smith Fit, Dishes on 2 Fantastic Quarterback Flyers in NFL Draft

news

Why NBC Sports' Connor Rodgers Thinks Indiana CB D'Angelo Ponds Is the 'Perfect Fit' for the Jets

Rogers Compares Corner's Playstyle to Aaron Glenn

news

Draft Day Always Intrigues Aaron Glenn: 'You Never Know What's Going to Happen'

AG, Darren Mougey and Jets Are Making Final Preparations for Next Week's Selection Meeting in Pittsburgh

news

Why ESPN's Matt Miller Thinks Texas Tech Edge David Bailey Is the 'Perfect Fit' for Jets

ESPN Matt Miller Has Bailey Rated No. 6 Overall Prospect in 2026 NFL Draft

news

Jets Mock Draft Roundup 13.0 | ESPN's Peter Schrager Releases First of Two Mocks

Texas Tech Edge David Bailey & Penn State OL Olaivavega ioane Projected to the Green & White

Advertising