Zach Wilson's Struggles in Jets' Loss to Saints 'All Part of the Process'

QB Upbeat Despite Offense Suffering Absent Stars, Errant Throws, Dropped Passes, Costly Penalties

Dec 12, 2021 at 06:55 PM
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

E_SNY_9762-wilson-thumb

Zach Wilson was optimistic during the week that he and the receivers and offensive teammates he was practicing with could rise to the challenge and get the job done against New Orleans.

That's not how it shook out in the Jets' 30-9 loss to the Saints at MetLife Stadium.

"Just not executing, that's really what it all comes down to," Wilson said after the game. "I've got to make better throws, we've got to establish better drives."

Instead, Wilson and his the injury-riddled unit struggled all game. No touchdowns, 13 first downs, 256 yards — with 131 of those yards coming in the last quarter. Five 3-and-out series, including the first three possessions of the game. Wilson completing 19 of 42 passes for 202 yards.

Yes, there were dropped passes — RB Ty Johnson had three, all in the first quarter — and costly penalties — WR Denzel Mims had two back-to-back that turned 1st-and-10 at the Saints 24 into 1st-and-25 at the 39 and ultimately into Eddy Piñeiro's second field goal of three late in the first half.

"They hit my hands, I dropped it. What else is there to say?" Johnson said of his drops. "I can make those catches, and I believe in myself to make those catches, but I just didn't give eyes to the ball and look it all the way in. I told Zach, 'That was completely on me. If it touches my hands, I need to bring them in, simple as that.' That's what I told him on the sideline, that's what I told him in the locker room just now."

But there were also Wilson misfires, a dirted ball for TE Ryan Griffin and a bounced bubble screen pass to Braxton Berrios, which head coach Robert Saleh commented on.

"Zach had a couple that got away," Saleh said. "He also had a couple that were on the spot and we didn't help him. It's something he's got to improve on, I won't hide from that. ... But I'm not concerned about the long-term view of whether or not he can complete a short ball."

Wilson said of the bubble screen, "That one just slipped off my hand. I've got to be able to move on from those, just trust it and be able to let it rip. That's what it comes down to."

Even though Wilson and Saleh and all the Jets talked confidently about next-man-up and, in Johnson's words, "there's opps out there, let's just ride," there seemed to b a distinct feeling among fans and media that being without No. 1 wideout Corey Davis and top rookie pass-catcher Elijah Moore, not to mention RB Tevin Coleman as a rush and pass option, hurt the efficiency of the Jets' offense.

"There should be no difference," Wilson said. "I thought the guys today really stepped up. I've got to give them better throws, put them in better situations. Obviously it would've been nice to have those guys out there, but that's how the NFL goes."

Gallery | Best Postgame Photos Following Jets-Saints

See the Top Images from the Field and Following the Game at MetLife Stadium

E_SNY18565 1
1 / 13
E_SA102169
2 / 13
E_SNY18650
3 / 13
E_SNY18798
4 / 13
E_SNY18672
5 / 13
E_SNY18624
6 / 13
E_SNY18703
7 / 13
E_SA102221
8 / 13
E__ZR37170
9 / 13
E_SA102176
10 / 13
E_SA102192
11 / 13
E_SA102121
12 / 13
E__ZR37133
13 / 13
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The Jets remain behind their young quarterback, foremost among them Braxton Berrios, who stepped up in the absence of Davis and Moore to post six receptions for 52 yards, modest numbers normally yet both game highs.

"That's the thing about Zach — I've never seen him flinch," Berrios said. "That's why we continue to love him here. He has everything it takes. We've got to help him out. It doesn't fall on him. Dropped balls, penalties we're making, there's lots of things we can do to help him out."

And Wilson is doing everything he can think of to help out his teammates. He explained that process toward the end of his postgame news conference.

"I'm a rookie, I just got here. I never once told myself this was going to be easy when I got here," he said. "I never looked at it as being down on myself, like this is how my career is going. Everything I went through today was a learning process for the future.

"And I'm banking every single rep I go through. I'm comparing one that I missed to one that I hit ... it's correcting those mistakes, just getting more and more looks. And I just feel like I need to understand that, yeah, it hurts sometimes, but it's all part of the process to improve."

The next part of that process comes this week, to prepare for his and the Saleh Jets' first trip to Miami to play the Dolphins, coming off their bye, next Sunday.

Related Content

news

Jets-Saints 3 Takeaways | Green & White Suffer 30-9 Defeat

Taysom Hill, Alvin Kamara Combine for 193 Yards, 3 TDs; Green & White Offense Couldn't Find End Zone
news

Jets HC Robert Saleh: 'The Path Is Crystal Clear' 

Young Jets Lose Second Straight; Have Four Games to 'Attack Everything'
news

C.J. Mosley: Despite Some Issues, Jets D 'Had a Pretty Solid Game'

Linebacker Led the Way with 17 Tackles, the Most in a Game in His 7-Year NFL Career
news

Injuries Impact Jets' & Saints' Rosters for Week 14 Game at MetLife Stadium

Zach Wilson Takes on Taysom Hill at QB in Battle for Both Teams to Show December Progress
news

Jets-Saints Game Preview | Zach Wilson's 'Second Season' Continues 

Saints HC Sean Payton: Jets Rookie QB Has Real Good Arm Talent, Can Evade and Extend Plays
news

How Will Zach Wilson and the Jets Offense Fare Without Some of its Playmakers?

WR Corey Davis Was Placed on Injured Reserve Earlier This Week; Elijah Moore Day-to-Day; Tevin Coleman Out Sunday vs. Saints
news

5 Jets to Watch as Jets Seek to Sink the Saints on Sunday

Focus Is on WR Jamison Crowder, Tackles on Offense, JFM Pressure vs. QB Taysom Hill on Defense
news

Notebook | Jets WR Elijah Moore Questionable, RB Tevin Coleman Among Players Out Sunday vs. Saints

Brant Boyer Addresses Kicking Woes; Robert Saleh Talks on Late Demaryius Thomas 
news

Saints' Run Game, Respect for Jets Are on C.J. Mosley's Mind

Green & White Has to 'Change the Narrative' & 'Do It on Sunday' if They Want to Rush to Greatness
news

After Valuable Lesson, Alijah Vera-Tucker and Jets Offense Look Ahead to Saints

Rookie OL Pleased with the Way the Unit Is Communicating
news

Jets Place WR Elijah Moore on IR, Activate CB Brandin Echols Off IR

Green & White Also Elevate TE Dan Brown, WR Vyncint Smith, WR D.J. Montgomery and DE Ronnie Blair
Advertising