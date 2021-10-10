Zach Wilson, Robert Saleh & Jets Puzzle Over Ways to End Slow Offensive Starts

Zach's final numbers were depressed compared to last week's career-best showing in the OT win over Tennessee — 19-of-32 passing for 192 yards, an interception and 230 yards of offense. But the first quarter and first half were even more difficult and in keeping with a theme from the first four games: 5-of-13 passing for 42 yards, 80 yards of offense, one field goal drive and a 20-3 deficit as they went into their Tottenham Hotspur Stadium locker room.

One look at one metric captures what the QB was referring to with the Jets' second half vs. first half performances. Wilson's first-half passing line this season is 30-of-63 for 292 yards, no TDs, 6 INTs and a 21.5 passer rating. In the second halves plus one overtime, his line is 68-of-108 for 825 yards, 4 TDs, 3 INTs and an 87.2 rating.

But as enlightening as it may be, Wilson said it's not a matter of needing the first 30 minutes to get used to the speed of the game for the last 30.

"Of course I'm playing slower, I feel the game is going to keep getting slower as I get older and keep getting reps. But I wouldn't say that's the reason we're having these struggles early in the game," Wilson said. "I think it's a confidence thing team-wide. It's demoralizing and it kills our tempo and our energy."

The rookie put some more of the blame on his own shoulder pads by talking about his first-half accuracy, which led to several missed throws and his ninth interception.