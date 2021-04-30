No Secret: Jets Select QB Zach Wilson with No. 2 Pick of NFL Draft

The New York Jets have selected BYU quarterback Zach Wilson with the second overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft tonight.

The Jets took Wilson one selection after the Jacksonville Jaguars kicked off the draft as expected in selecting Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence No. 1 overall.

"You never truly know until it happens on draft day, but this is what I was hoping for, this is what me and my family were praying for, is to be in this situation and go play for the Jets," Wilson, one of 13 prospects on site at the NFL's draft headquarters in Cleveland, said shortly after his name was called as the Jets' second overall pick of the draft around 8:33 p.m. ET and he exchanged stinging hand slaps with Green & White fans along the runway en route to a big bro hug with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

"When you can be a key piece that actually flips an organization around, I think that's so special. So I'm excited, me along with this new coaching staff as well, to go in there and try to do the best we can to flip this thing around."

Wilson, who wore uniform No. 1 in his last five seasons of high school and college football, turns 22 in August at the scheduled start of Jets training camp. Despite his age and baby face, he demonstrated NFL-level skills during his junior season at BYU in 2020 and at his pro day, when he delivered long throws off-balance and on the money. And he has spoken of having a chip on his shoulder that fires him up to put his best product on the field every game.

He comes to the Jets as the first draft choice of first-year head coach Robert Saleh and the second first-rounder taken by general manager Joe Douglas and his personnel team since Douglas arrived as GM in June 2019. Last year the Jets grabbed left tackle Mekhi Becton 11th overall and now they have placed their new rookie quarterback behind "personal protector" Becton and his offensive line with the anticipation of having Wilson lead the Jets offense in the 2021 season.

"Love the confidence, love the energy, love the passion," Douglas ticked off about the traits that impressed the Jets about their new QB. "In our Zoom calls, one of the things that really stood out was his intensity. He was on the edge of his seat, close to the camera. You could tell how intensely focused he was. ... Every hurdle that we had in our predraft process, he felt like he cleared them."