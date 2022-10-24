Zach Wilson Knew Denver Game Would Be 'Grimy' but Jets' 16-9 Win Gets the Job Done

But that leads to one of the best things Wilson continued to succeed at as the Jets continue to move forward into this brave new world, and that's no turnovers. For the third consecutive game, Wilson and the Jets didn't throw an interception and didn't fumble.

"Yeah, they're good," he said of the Broncos' top-covering, top-pressuring defenders. "That's kind of what we expected, though. ... You know it's going to be ugly so for us as an offense, it was one drive at a time. If things don't go well, see how we can adjust. And our defense was doing a great job of putting us in great positions."

The Jets' rushing game, even after Hall's departure, kept the offense in the game with 155 yards at 6.5 yards/carry. As for the pass game, downfield plays were definitely hard to come by, but two in particular helped Wilson and the Jets persevere and prevail.

His screen pass to RB Michael Carter broke open for 37 yards to the Denver 33, which set the stage for Greg Zuerlein's first field goal of the game on the final play of the first half. Then one of the relatively few penalties that went the Jets way was the 19-yard pass interference call on CB K'Waun Williams as he grabbed/hugged Braxton Berrios on a route down the middle. Instead of fourth-and-17 at midfield, the visitors had a new life with first-and-10 at the Broncos 31. Three plays later, Zuerlein made it 3-for-3 with his 40-yarder that opened the lead to 16-9 with 4:35 to play.

The Green & White "coasted" from there, which is to say they survived two more Denver forays into plus territory before they extended all of those delightful and slightly surreal streaks that they've mounted in the last month.

"It's huge," Wilson said of the ugly beauty of this latest road triumph, which assures them that they'll have at least as many away wins as they've had in a whole season since they went 4-4 in 2015. Before that, the 6-2 record in 2010 was the best road mark of the last 13 seasons. "I mean, I think it shows we really don't care where we play. It's all about us focusing on the guys in the room. I'd say the confidence is great. Everybody's in a good headspace."

One might think Wilson was born in the Sixties rather than just before the new millennium began. His view on his team is reminiscent of another G-word ... good? ... great? ... groovy? Maybe grand will do fine as the Jets get ready to do home battle against the Patriots and Bills.