Third Downs Key for Zach Wilson & Jets Offense Against Chiefs

In the Jets' Week 3 loss to the Patriots, the offense struggled to convert on third down, moving the sticks on 2-of-14 opportunities. As they welcome the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs to MetLife Stadium for a "Sunday Night Football" matchup, Jets QB ﻿Zach Wilson﻿ is focused on getting the offense back on track by getting – and staying – ahead of the chains.

"We have got to find a way to establish drives and get first downs," Wilson said. "We have got to play good on first and second down so that we can play for a third and manageable. And I think we will be just fine if we do that."

The Jets averaged 2.8 yards per play Sunday and managed 171 yards of total offense. Trialing by 13-3 late in the fourth quarter, however, Wilson found his groove and led a 13-play, 87-yard drive that ended in a 1-yard rushing touchdown by FB Nick Bawden.

On the scoring drive, Wilson spread the ball to five receivers, converted two third downs through the air and the offense went up tempo getting in and out of the huddle quickly. Wilson hopes to replicate that success against Kansas City.

"What was it there that got us going?" Wilson said. "I think it was maybe getting a couple of first downs. I hit [Tyler] Conklin on a scramble play and then we were able to get on the ball and go. You see how that slows the defensive pass rush down and keeps them in their base looks and we get a little momentum on our side. I think any of our drives can be like that with a little momentum.