Zach Wilson, Jets Offense Are on a 4th-Quarter Touchdown Tear

And Wilson was asked specifically about his skill position players' contributions. Four different players contributed the scoring plays in his five-TD streak: Davis, Breece Hall (twice), Michael Carter and Braxton Berrios.

"We've got playmakers all around. You can't scheme us and say if we take away one guy, we can stop them," Wilson said. "We're going to have another element. We can spread the ball around. One guy can go off every game and we're finding our identity every game."

To be sure, Wilson's and his offense's identity will not be as the team that scores a touchdown every series of every fourth quarter. A great third-down catch en route to six can easily turn into an incompletion and a field goal or a punt or a loss on downs — streak over. Strong defenses like the Packers will bring into Lambeau Field on Sunday could have a lot to say about how successful Wilson will be in that prime period.

But for now he's known as the QB who's trying to extend his franchise-record stretch from five fourth-quarter TD drives in a row (not counting the kneeldown) to six and more and put another win, another road W, and a win over his boyhood idol, Aaron Rodgers, into the books.

"I'd say the expectation is changing," Wilson said following the fantastic Miami finish. "We're expected to win and to be shocked when we don't. That's how the mindset needs to be for everybody."