Zach Wilson Would Prefer Not Leaving Jets Wins to Last 24 Seconds of Regulation

It's not only the Green & White third-down-conversion rate, solidly 32nd in the NFL at 23%. Their first downs, touchdowns, points, red zone rate and passing yards/game are low in the league rankings as well.

Head coach Robert Saleh, like Wilson, has turned this offensive conundrum over and over in his mind to try to find the secret ingredient to sustained offensive success.

"You're always trying to figure stuff out, figure out where we can help our guys be a little better and those situations can be better. ... You feel like it's close," Saleh said at his news conference on Wednesday. "We like the process, we like the way our players go about it, we like [how] we communicate from a coaching staff, we like the way things look on the field, we're excited about certain game plans and all that. It's just a matter of putting our guys in the best positions possible, executing, making the right calls.

"I know I keep saying it's close, but I'm like you and everybody else. Hopefully, that close triggers sooner rather than later."

There appears to be an opportunity for that against the Chargers, who in some ways are a mirror image of the Jets — a top-10 offense led by QB Justin Herbert but a defense that is ranked near or at the bottom in total and passing yards per game and per play and first downs. All that Wilson and his turnstile offensive line need to do to help them succeed here is to keep the QB out of the clutches of the LBs, among them Joey Bosa, now healthy and coming off his best game of the year vs. the Bears, and team-leading sacker Khalil Mack.

"Obviously they have a lot of really good players and a great scheme," Wilson said. "They're a team I'm excited to go play against, a team I like to study and watch, too. It's going to be a great challenge for us. I'm excited for it."

And the Jets' QB is also eager to again work his butt off in this long week of practice before MNF so that he and his offense don't have to leave things to the last 24 seconds of regulation.