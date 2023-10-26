Robert Saleh on Xavier Gipson's Jets' KR Role: 'He Took It and Ran with It'

It's been an instructive first "half" of the season in terms of the growth and impact of the Jets' undrafted rookie wide receiver/kick returner from the state of Texas nicknamed "X".

"I learned a lot," Xavier Gipson said this week as he and the Jets prepare to return to action from their bye week for their Game 7, at the Giants on Sunday. "The mistakes I made, the lessons I learned, knowing what not to do, taking care of my body — there were some big steps that I took on."

And there was one teammate and competitor that he helped change the Jets' plans for 2023, with last week's return of Mecole Hardman to Kansas City via trade. Hardman is also a very fast wideout and was an experienced kick returner his first three seasons with the Chiefs.

Head coach Robert Saleh painted the Gipson-Hardman exchange as a classic NFL tale of an accomplished veteran inadvertently leaving the door open for a younger, nearly-as-fast challenger to come in and stake his claim.

"Mecole's been fantastic. He's a good young man. He was very positive in the locker room and all that," Saleh said. "He was battling injuries during OTAs and training camp, trying to get himself up to speed. But in the meantime, here comes this undrafted rookie you don't expect anything from but you're like, 'Wow, this guy's pretty good' in OTAs, and in training camp it's like, 'Man, this guy's really freaking good.'

"So it's just an opportunity for us to develop a young guy, and it's nothing against Mecole. It's unfortunate, but also I'm excited for Xavier and his opportunity. ... He was able to get some reps because Mecole was still recovering from his injury, and he took it and ran with it, and he's doing a heck of a job."