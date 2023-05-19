Will the Jets Have a Top 10 Offense and Defense in 2023? 

RL: Why not? Aaron Rodgers' Packers were top-10 in offensive and defensive yardage twice in the past three years — his last two NFL MVP years (5th/9th in 2020, 10th/9th in '21, both playoff seasons). And HC Robert Saleh knows what that kind of team feels like, since the 49ers in 2019 were fourth on offense and second on defense and went to Super Bowl LIV with Saleh as their DC. On the other hand, consider that Patrick Mahomes has been a starter for five seasons and the Chiefs, while a playoff team in all of them and a Super Bowl team in three of them, were a double top-10 yardage team in none of them. There are lots of important statistical categories, but the most important top-10 ranking is wins. A team in that top-10 usually has 10-plus wins and usually is in the tournament. That's where the Jets need to be next January, no matter what any other rankings say. And that's where I think they'll be.