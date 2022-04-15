Will the Jets Focus on Defense Early in the 2022 NFL Draft? 

EA: Yes. In Joe Douglas' first two drafts as GM, his first defensive pick was ink Round 3 in 2020 (S Ashtyn Davis) and in Round 5 in 2021 (LB Jamien Sherwood). With the No. 4 and No. 10 selections, it would be more of a surprise if neither pick was a defensive player than if both picks were allocated to the defense. This is a strong edge class and it's possible four pass rushers — Aidan Hutchinson (Michigan), Travon Walker (Georgia), Jermaine Johnson (Florida State) and Kayvon Thibodeaux (Oregon) — will be taken the in the top 10, plus Cincinnati CB Ahmad "Sauce" Garden could be a top-five pick. Notre Dame S Kyle Hamilton has big-time traits and doesn't figure to wait long in Las Vegas before he meets up on the podium with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. There are talented offensive linemen and wide receivers at the top of the draft and while the Jets will continue to add around and in front of QB Zach Wilson, it seems unlikely that the WR-OL, OL-WR combos would be the pairing. If the Jets keep the No. 4 pick, it will be interesting to see how many calls Douglas gets from teams interested in getting to No. 10. If Douglas has a cluster of players he is comfortable with, trading down could be an attractive option. As of now, with four picks in the top 38, it's a near certainty that Douglas is about to pick a defensive player the earliest he has in his tenure.