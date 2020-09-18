Will Sam Darnold Turn Things Around in Week 2 vs. the 49ers?

Throughout the offseason, NewYorkJets.com reporters Eric Allen, Ethan Greenberg, Randy Lange and Olivia Landis will each give their predictions to a series of questions regarding this year's Jets.

Today's question: Will Sam Darnold turn things around in Week 2 vs. 49ers?

EA: I expect Sam Darnold to be better in Week 2 as both he and 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo work with shuffled decks at the receiver position. The Jets have to find a way to produce on first and second downs, and avoid penalties. Darnold's first drive against the Bills started at the Jets' 9-yard line after a holding penalty on the opening kickoff. The Jets went 1 of 6 on third down in the opening half, starting the game with failed conversions on third-and-7, third-and-9, third-and-10 and third-and-12. They could have a long day if they are against the sticks matched up with a line that features ends Nick Bosa and Arik Armstead; plus rookie DT Javon Kinlaw, who had a strong outing in his first professional action, against the Cardinals. The offense's uneven performance overshadowed the quality play of the offensive line last week against the Bills. If they can hold up against 'Frisco, there will be openings in that banged-up secondary. In The San Francisco Chronicle this week, Eric Branch pointed out that the 49ers were 0-3 without Richard Sherman (who is on IR) the past two years, giving up 32.3 points/game and a 103.5 passer rating. After a summer with no preseason games, Darnold had to shake off the rust last week. He never looked settled in the opening minutes and footwork will be critical Sunday. He'll be better and the Jets will be better, too.