Today's question: Who has been the most unsung player on the Jets this season?

EA: LB Neville Hewitt. Last spring, we expected the Jets to have depth at inside linebacker. Then C.J. Mosley opted out of the season and in November Avery Williamson was traded to the Steelers. Second-year player Blake Cashman was limited to four games due to injuries, former Ravens 'backer Patrick Onwuasor suited up for just one contest and James Burgess, who finished second on the team in tackles last season, was cut before Week 1. On Sunday against the Rams, Hewitt will make his 14th consecutive start. And he's not just playing — he's playing well. The sixth-year veteran leads the defense and ranks eighth in the NFL with a single-season career-high 110 total tackles. Since 2000, Hewitt is one of only two undrafted free agents to register a 100+ tackle season with the Jets. The rush defense, which will be in bounce-back mode against the Rams, has been solid and Hewitt, who also relays the signals as the team's Mike 'backer is a big reason. Hewitt is a consistent performer with a professional attitude and never lets an opportunity go by the wayside. He also packs a heavy punch and has become much more than a special teams contributor since leaving Marshall University and entering the league in 2015.