Throughout the offseason, NewYorkJets.com reporters Eric Allen, Ethan Greenberg, Olivia Landis and Randy Lange will each give their predictions to a series of questions regarding this year's Jets.

Today's question: Which quarter of the Jets' schedule is most difficult on paper?

EA: If you break the 16-game season into quarters, I believe the Jets' first quartet of contests appear to be the most difficult. The Green & White kick off the season in Buffalo against a Bills team that won 10 games last year and had the NFL's No. 2-ranked defense. Then they come home for an opener against a 49ers club that captured 13 regular-season contests in 2019, had a fourth-quarter lead in the Super Bowl and sported the NFL's No. 3-ranked defense. The Jets have gotten better up front in front of Sam Darnold, but they'll have a number of new starters around their franchise signal-caller not only along the offensive line but on the outside at receiver. Then in Week 3, the Green & White are scheduled to take on a Colts team in Indianapolis that arguably has the most talented roster in the AFC South. Philip Rivers, who has thrown for more than 59,000 yards, walks into a perfect situation in Indianapolis with a team that is ready to win now and he'll challenge a secondary featuring All-Pro safety Jamal Adams. Then after that trifecta of matchups with physical clubs, the Green & White will have a short week to prepare for a Thursday-nighter against the Broncos and their vaunted pass rush. It's only May and things will change, but the Jets can set themselves up to be in the postseason conversation late if they can get out of the gate quickly against these formidable foes.