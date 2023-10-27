Which Jets Player is Poised for a Breakout vs. Giants?

RL: I'm going with Quincy Williams. In our weekly Inside The Numbers piece Tuesday, we showed that at least statistically, he was having as good a first 7 weeks of the season (60 tackles, 2.0 sacks, 4 QBHs, 5 PDs) as any NFL defender since 2000 and better than most. And Sunday's game at the Giants will give Quincy another stage from which to project his versatility. His tackling prowess will be tested by the likes of Saquon Barkley close to and even behind the line. His coverage could be called on when the ball goes to TE Darrin Waller, who Jets fans will remember had a 13-catch, 200-yard receiving game for the Raiders at the Green & White in 2020. And Williams and the Jets' front four will also be after the QB. With Daniel Jones still not cleared for contact, Tyrod Taylor gets his third straight start. He's sackable but elusive, and in fact, was was sacked 15 times in his last three starts vs. the Jets for other teams. This game is a great opportunity for Quincy to keep convincing fan, player and coach Pro Bowl voters that he belongs among the league's all-stars.

CH: Quinnen Williams. After all the offensive line changes the Giants have dealt with, I think a veteran like Williams will know how to exploit them. Williams currently ranks 5th among defensive tackles with 27 QB pressures and the Giants rank 31st in sacks allowed in the NFL with 37. While he only has .5 sacks, the Jets have played against some of the top offensive lines including the Eagles, the Bills, the Chiefs and the Cowboys. Through the first six games, Williams has 1 interception, 2 passes defensed, 1 fumble recovery, 3 tackles for loss and 6 QB hits on the year. While I do think the Giants have been playing more consistently the last few weeks, I think Williams will start to get into his rhythm of sacking the QB more this Sunday.