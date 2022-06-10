Which Jets Player Is Flying Under the Radar During OTAs?

EA: I'll take safeties Ashtyn Davis and Jason Pinnock. On consecutive days this week, Davis recorded interceptions. He was in centerfield Wednesday when he stepped in front of a Joe Flacco heave and would have returned it for a pick-six. Then on Thursday, Davis showcased his athleticism by sprinting towards the sideline and coming down with a one-handed grab on the slide before reaching the boundary. It's just spring, but both takeaways by Davis, who started 16 games in 2020-21 and had 4 PDs and 3 FF, highlighted something different. On the first, it's being in the right position and making the play you must make. On the second, it was the showcase of rare athleticism that made the Cal product a third-round pick in 2020. Pinnock, a corner at Pittsburgh who made the transition to safety last season, is long and fast and his toughness will come to light in training camp. He intercepted QB Zach Wilson inside the red zone on Thursday and received plenty of props from his teammates. You also have to like the dynamic that Jordan Whitehead, who recorded an impressive PD during the same session, is a longtime confidant of Pinnock's going back to their days together at Pitt. While the Whitehead, a potential tone-setter, was the key move at the position in free agency and the Jets are planning for a healthy return from Lamarcus Joyner, they also have some interesting depth pieces behind them in Davis and Pinnock plus Will Parks and Elijah Riley. I'm fascinated by this position as we head towards training camp.